THE veteran Labour MP Frank Field has quit the party whip in protest over the anti-Semitism row and what he denounced as a culture of “nastiness, bullying, and intimidation”.

He accused Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of being a “force for anti-Semitism in British politics”.

The question at Westminster now is: will anyone else follow suit?

At the weekend, Mike Gapes, the former Chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, suggested he could quit after telling colleagues: “It’s over for me.”

But, when pressed later, he refused to comment, yet added: “It is painful. It is a horrible place to be and it can’t go on. Something has to change in the party or everyone has to make their own position, about where they stand. I am agonising with this every day.”

Last month, fellow Corbyn critic, Cumbrian MP John Woodcock, a former aide to Gordon Brown, announced he was quitting the whip and would sit as an independent MP.

In a statement, 76-year-old Mr Field insisted he would continue to be a Labour Party member and to serve the people of Birkenhead as an independent Labour MP. He also hopes to be in a position to seek the whip again as soon as possible but this depends, he made clear, on the leadership implementing “great changes” in its approach to the issues he raises.

Stressing how he was resigning the whip reluctantly, the former Welfare Reform Minister, who has represented his Merseyside constituency since 1979, explained there were two reasons for his decision.

Mr Field said: “First, the current excuses for the party’s toleration of anti-Semitism must cease and the party needs to regain its position as being the leading force against racism in this country.

“Second, the party must recognise the culture of nastiness, bullying, and intimidation that it has allowed to grow unchecked and expel local members whose public conduct is simply disgraceful.

“The party needs to send out a clear signal against nastiness, bullying, and intimidation at every level by taking effective action,” he added.

In a hard-hitting letter to Nick Brown, the Chief Whip, Mr Field accused Mr Corbyn of doing “nothing substantive to address this erosion of our core values. It saddens me to say that we are increasingly seen as a racist party. This issue alone compels me to resign the party whip”.

The pro-Brexit MP also suggested that an infiltration of the party by hard Left activists had led to a culture of bullying and nastiness, which was now evident in his own local constituency party.

“This is, I fear, just one example of a phenomenon that has tightened its grip on CLPs across the country and is being driven, in part, by members, who in previous years, would never have been able to claim Labour Party membership.”

He referred to a tranche of submissions about bullying in the party, including his own, yet complained that no decisive action had been taken.

Mr Field noted: “At best, the party’s failure to act on these numerous complaints about the thuggish conduct of some members demonstrates a wilful denial. At worst, it serves to legitimise appalling levels of bullying and intimidation of lifelong Labour supporters.”