KIRSTY Young, the Scots host of Desert Island Discs is to take a break from the show because she has a form of fibromyalgia.

The East Kilbride-born presenter will be replaced by Lauren Laverne.

Young, who has presented the show for 12 years, said she would be temporarily withdrawing from the role due to illness but hoped to be back.

Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome is a long-term condition that causes severe pain, fatigue and can cause muscle tiredness, headaches and indigestion issues.

“Casting away some of the world’s most fascinating people is a wonderful job – however, I’m having to take some time away from Desert Island Discs as I’m suffering from a form of fibromyalgia,” said the 49-year-old, who began her media career as a continuity announcer for BBC Radio Scotland in 1989.

“I wish Lauren all the very best, I know she will be great. And I very much look forward to getting back to good health and back to work.”

The BBC Radio 2 series is set to return on September 16 and will be overseen by Laverne from episode three onwards.

Soprano Danielle de Niese and neurosurgeon Henry Marsh will join Young for the first two episodes.

“This autumn I’m going to be stepping into the biggest shoes in broadcasting for a while,” said Laverne, who will become the fifth presented to have hosted the show since it started in 76 years ago. ”Wishing the phenomenal Kirsty Young better very soon.“

She added: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to cover my favourite programme on behalf of one of my heroes. As a listener first and foremost, I know what a special place Desert Island Discs holds in the hearts of the British public.

“So much of that is down to the warmth, wit and peerless skill of Kirsty Young. I wish Kirsty better and will do my very best to look after Desert Island Discs until her return.”

After a stint as a continuity announcer with BBC Radio Scotland, in 1992 she moved to STV to present Scotland Today and her short-lived chat show Kirsty before moving to London where she appeared on programmes including the Holiday programme, Crimewatch, The Time, The Place, and The Street.

Her breakthrough came in 1997 when she joined the newly-launched Channel 5 as one of the original newsreaders of 5 Live. The show was known for its unique presenting style, where news reporters either stood up or sat on top of desks, instead of on chairs behind them.

She left Channel 5 in 2007 and since 2006 has been the main presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, a role she took over from Sue Lawley.

Young has previously spoken of developing the eating disorder bulimia as a teenager.

She has been married for nine years to businessman Nick Jones, who founded Soho House, in 1999 and has two daughters, called Freya and Iona.

She also has two stepchildren from Nick's previous marriage, Natasha and Oliver.