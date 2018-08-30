UNIONS are to extend their 'summer of discontent' strikes in East Dunbartonshire in a row over working conditions - with schools, bin collections and homecare services set to be hit.

On the second day of their four day June strike, Age Scotland raised concerns that lives were at risk as there was serious disruption to local services.

The Union, Unite and GMB trade unions have served a statutory notice on East Dunbartonshire Council for a day of all out strike action across all council departments on September 12.

Unison has also served notice to East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture Trust so library and leisure services will also be affected.

The dispute centres on proposed changes to conditions of service and pension provision.

Scenes of protest from the June strike.

Four days of strike action took place earlier this year between 21 and 26 June 2018 which caused major disruption in a row over terms and conditions cuts including slashing staff holidays.

The strike has closed all schools and nurseries in East Dunbartonshire. Leisure centres, libraries, museums and community hubs have also closed during the action, the council said.

Strikes planned for 12 to 15 July were suspended to allow further negotiations.

Unison said they have since held "constructive talks" to resolve issues on annual leave, overtime payments and unsocial hours payments But Simon Macfarlane, UNISON regional organiser said members "emphatically rejected" the council's latest pensions voluntary redundancy package, in a ballot."

He added: "We held helpful talks on Wednesday 29 July 2018 with East Dunbartonshire council joint leaders councillor Vaughan Moody and councillor Andrew Polson. However we have still not resolved this final issue so we are now required to serve notice of further strikes and a continuing work to rule.

"The unions are ready to hold further talks to avoid further strikes and the disruption to service users. We are extremely close to a full settlement of all outstanding issues and hopefully the leadership of the council can complete the successful negotiating process with some urgency"

Kenny Jordan of Unite added: "Unite regret having to serve strike action notice, due to legal timeframes, however, Unite remain hopeful that continued constructive dialogue with the council can lay the way to minimise the disruption to our members and the public."

Joint council leaders Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody have spoken out about the proposed strikes.

Mr Polson said: "Lengthy discussions have taken place over recent months and we are delighted that agreement has been reached on matters relating to terms and conditions, including no change to annual leave entitlement, no change to unsocial hours payments and no change to premium overtime rates.

"Our only outstanding issue relates to discretionary additional payments to employees who apply for voluntary redundancy or early retirement and discussions are continuing."

Mr Moody said: "The reality of the financial climate means that the current discretionary elements of the redundancy payments framework is far beyond the national average and is not sustainable.

"Most other councils in Scotland have made significant changes to reduce their policy over the past two or three years to ensure best value of the public pound.

"We have presented a revised enhanced proposal which we believe takes account of the financial impact of the level of additional discretionary payments that only some employees may ever benefit from."