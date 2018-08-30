THERESA May has made clear that Britain will stand firm on its Brexit demands in its talks with Brussels as signs of flexibility began to emerge from the EU.

Speaking on the final leg of her African tour, the Prime Minister said the Chequers proposals, which triggered high-profile Cabinet resignations and have thus far received a cool response from the European Commission, would be mutually beneficial.

"Chequers delivers on the Brexit vote. It does it in a way that I believe is good for the UK. Obviously, we are in negotiations with the European Union but our proposals are not just good for the UK but they are good for the EU as well," declared Mrs May.

She also insisted the Chequers plan offered economic flexibility. "It ensures that we can maintain a good trading relationship with the EU while having the freedom to negotiate trade deals on our own behalf around the rest of the world."

The PM’s comments came after Emmanuel Macron reportedly softened his stance towards the UK and was now intent on seeking a close post-Brexit relationship.

The French President aims to use an informal EU summit next month in Salzburg to push for a new "alliance" between the bloc and Britain.

His plan includes creating a new continental structure, which would see "concentric circles" with the EU and eurozone at its core and the UK in a second ring.

The claims emerged after Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, struck an optimistic tone, pointing to meeting Mrs May’s desire to get a bespoke Brexit deal. He said: "We are prepared to offer Britain a partnership such as there never has been with any other third country."

As the deadline to Brexit approaches, London is intensifying its withdrawal agenda with “continuous” talks.

Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, at an EU meeting in Austria, admitted, given the limited timescale, that it was “going to need a huge amount of effort in the weeks that we have now left to us" to get a deal.

Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, who will hold talks in Brussels on Friday with Mr Barnier, suggested this week the negotiations could “creep beyond” the expected October deadline.

There is now talk of a special European Council summit in November to agree a final Brexit deal.