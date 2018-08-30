BRITISH paedophiles will be targeted by a new security pact Theresa May announced as she concluded her four-day Africa tour in Kenya.

Downing Street said Britain would build a cyber centre in Nairobi to help Kenyan police stop child abuse images being shared online and assist efforts to identify potential victims.

The UK would also help fund work by the Kenyan authorities to access data from tech firms to catch offenders, it explained.

Airport security is within the agreement, including machines to detect explosives, in a bid to protect Britons and others who visit Kenya.

Support to police in dealing with violence against girls and women, plus legal expertise on pursuing complex terror and organised crime cases would also be offered by the UK.

Commenting on the new security pact, Mrs May, who became the first British Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher in 1988 to visit Kenya, said: "Online child exploitation is an abhorrent crime and we are determined to ensure there is no place to hide for predators who use the internet to share images of abuse across borders, too often with impunity.

"This builds on our ongoing work with Kenya on security and criminal justice - a partnership which has already helped to convict and imprison terrorists in the UK."

The PM also pledged to repatriate assets acquired from corruption and attempted to be hidden in the UK would be returned to the people of Kenya.

She said: "Today we signed an agreement to ensure that any proceeds of corruption that end up in the UK will be given back to the people of Kenya."

Speaking at a press conference with Uhuru Kenyatta, the Kenyan President, Mrs May sought to give her host reassurance about the two countries’ trade relationship after Britain quit the EU.

She said: "As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, we are committed to a smooth transition that ensures continuity in our trading relationship with Kenya; ensuring Kenya retains its duty-free, quota-free access to the UK market."

During her trip the PM:

*stepped into a minefield training area to watch a demonstration of how an improvised explosive device is disarmed;

*joined British troops, who help train Kenyan soldiers, for lunch;

*danced for a third time on her Africa trade mission during a visit to a plastics event at the United Nations in Nairobi while

*at a business event, Mr Kenyatta, urged her to holiday in Kenya, saying: "I've asked Theresa that she doesn't have to necessarily always go to France and Italy for her holidays...there is always friendly weather here, especially after Brexit."

In other announcements the UK Government said it would provide £7 million to the African Union's peacekeeping mission in Somalia, give a further £60m to Somalia to help people cope and recover from drought and £25m towards developing the country's political system.