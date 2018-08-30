NICOLA Sturgeon has appointed a new higher education minister two months after she was forced to ditch her original choice over offensive blog posts.

The First Minister said Richard Lochhead will take over as minister for further education, higher education and science immediately, bringing his “significant experience to the role”.

It comes after Gillian Martin was dropped from the position just a day after being appointed, amid outcry over a blog in which she ridiculed transgender students as “hairy knuckled lipstick-wearing transitional transgender Laydees”.

Ms Martin issued an unreserved apology for the comments, which dated from 2007 when she was working as a lecturer.

She said: "I expressed myself in a way that did not reflect my view then and certainly does not reflect my view now."

As well as her comments on transgender students, she also claimed college public relations staff “froth at the mouth with excitement if anyone in a wheelchair does anything that can be remotely described as an achievement”.

Mr Lochhead, who was Environment Secretary from 2007 to 2016, said he was “honoured and privileged” to be asked to rejoin the Government.

He said: “The further education, higher education and science role is an exciting opportunity not just to help shape one of the underpinning economic strengths of Scotland but also deliver on our ambitions for a fairer country.

“We owe that to our young people and our adult learners. I look forward to getting to grips with this challenging and important agenda.”

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Lochhead had been a “hugely successful campaigning MSP in parliament over the last two years, particularly over the issue of delivery charges, and I know he will bring that energy and drive into government”.

She said: “As a minister he will work to deliver our ambitious agenda to widen access to education, support our world leading universities and promote opportunities for young people to realise their full potential including through Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

“Subject to parliament’s approval next week this appointment completes the ministerial team for the coming parliamentary year that will deliver on Scotland’s ambition and continue to deal with the challenges posed by Brexit.”