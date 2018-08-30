FRANK Field’s resignation from the Labour whip over the continuing anti-Semitism row should be a “wake-up call” to the party, Tom Watson, the deputy leader, has insisted.

The pro-Brexit Labour veteran, who has represented the seat of Birkenhead since 1979, accused Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of being a “force for anti-Semitism in British politics” and complained of a culture of “nastiness, bullying, and intimidation” having engulfed the party.

Mr Watson described Mr Field’s departure as a “serious loss to the party,” which reflected the “deep divisions in the party and the sense of drift engulfing us”.

The Midlands MP added: "It is a major wake-up call. We cannot afford to lose people of such weight and stature."

But Richard Burgon, the Shadow Justice Secretary, called on Mr Field to resign and fight a by-election.

“Politicians who are elected as Labour MPs by their constituents and who then leave the Labour Party should do the right and respectful thing and call a by-election straight away. They should ask for their constituents' consent to continue to represent them on a different basis," he tweeted.

One Labour source said: "Frank has been looking for an excuse to resign for some time."

Jeremy Corbyn’s response was terse. His spokesman said: "Jeremy Corbyn thanks Frank Field for his service to the Labour Party."

Labour backbencher West Streeting complained: "The character assassinations of Frank Field have already begun but the two issues he raises – anti-Semitism and the toxic political culture of our party - must be addressed if we are to prevent this becoming a full-blown existential crisis for the Labour Party."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism charity said Mr Field's decision to resign was further evidence Labour had become "infested with anti-Semitism" while Labour Against Antisemitism said if the party was to "retain any semblance of its once-proud reputation of anti-racism, then it is surely time for Mr Corbyn to do the decent thing and resign".

Senior Tory figures also weighed.

Brandon Lewis, the Conservative Chairman, said: "Loosing an MP like Frank Field says so much about where the Labour Party finds itself."

One of his predecessors in the role, Lord Pickles, praised Mr Field, saying: "Massive blow to Labour. Well-respected in Parliament and by the public."

In a statement, the 76-year-old former Welfare Reform Minister, who said he would now sit as an Independent Labour MP, explained there were two reasons for his decision: the party’s “toleration of anti-Semitism” and the unchecked “culture of nastiness, bullying, and intimidation”.

In a hard-hitting letter to Nick Brown, the Chief Whip, who Mr Field will meet on Friday, the Merseyside MP accused Mr Corbyn of doing “nothing substantive” to address the erosion of Labour’s core values.

“It saddens me to say that we are increasingly seen as a racist party. This issue alone compels me to resign the party whip,” he wrote.

Mr Field also suggested a culture of bullying and nastiness had "tightened its grip on CLPs across the country and is being driven, in part, by members, who in previous years, would never have been able to claim Labour Party membership”.

His resignation from the Labour whip follows a similar move last month by Cumbrian MP John Woodcock, a former aide to Gordon Brown.

Speculation is mounting at Westminster that London MP Mike Gapes, a fellow Corbyn critic, might be next. Last week, he declared: “It’s over for me,” admitting he was “agonising…every day,” over whether to resign the whip.