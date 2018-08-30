The leader of the SNP at Westminster was yesterday unable to name a single thing he thought Alex Salmond has done right since the sexual misconduct crisis erupted around him.

Ian Blackford was effusive in his praise of Nicola Sturgeon over the past week, saying his respect for her had increased because of the way she had handled a difficult situation.

He also backed the Scottish Government’s handling of the sexual misconduct complaints against Mr Salmond, which were investigated by Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans.

However at a lunch organised by the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists’ Association, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber was also asked what he thought Mr Salmond had done right.

He said: “There’s a legal process that’s underway. Let’s let that take its full course.

“I think in the context of everything which has gone on, my admiration for my dear friend and colleague the First Minister has increased in trying circumstances, in difficult circumstances.

“I think the First Minister has shown tremendous dignity and first-class leadership, and she’s to be absolutely commended for that.”

He said Mr Salmond had a number of achievements to his record, including the Holyrood wins of 2007 and 2011, but accepted those were “historic” rather than within the last week.

He said: “I’m sad for all of us and I’m sad for Alex that we’re in this situation that we’re in.”

The comments are potentially perilous for Mr Blackford, as many of his fellow SNP MPs are fiercely loyal to Mr Salmond, as they owe their careers to him.

As SNP treasurer in 2000, Mr Blackford famously clashed with Mr Salmond over the SNP’s finances, leading to his suspension from the party at Mr Salmond’s instigation.

Mr Blackford accused Mr Salmond at the time of “control freakery” and treating him and the party with “utter contempt”.

Asked about Mr Salmond’s resignation from the party he led for 20 years, Mr Blackford said: “My overriding emotion is one of great sadness.”

But he added: “I think what has to be paramount in this are the interests of those who have come forward. We need to make sure that people can come forward, fulsome in the knowledge that they will have anonymity, that they will be listened to, and that action that needs to be taken will be taken. That’s the single most important factor out of all of this.”

Asked about Mr Salmond’s controversial crowdfunding of his legal action against Ms Sturgeon’s top official and government, Mr Blackford said: “I’m not going to get into what individuals do, but I think you can interpret my remarks that I give absolute full support to the Government... and I am absolutely fulsome in my support for the First Minister.

“This is a party, a movement, that is pretty united. I am not getting messages from people suggesting that there is civil war within the SNP, far from it.

“What we have said is that we cannot treat anybody, whoever they are, any differently from how we would treat an ordinary party member. I think there is a maturity in general within the SNP. There is strong support for the First Minister, for the Government.”

Mr Blackford also appeared to back down over his recent claim that he was “proud” of how he and the SNP ran the 2015 general election campaign in his constituency.

Mr Blackford ousted LibDem MP Charles Kennedy in one of the most bitter fights of recent years, with claims Nationalists used Mr Kennedy’s alcoholism against him on the doorstep.

There was also a controversial incident when Mr Blackford and some of his supporters went to a local LibDem campaign office and noisily complained about attacks on the SNP.

Mr Kennedy, a former LibDem leader, died three weeks after the election aged 55.

Sir Menzies Campbell, who succeeded Mr Kennedy as LibDem leader, said it was the most “despicable” campaign he had seen in his entire career.

Asked if he was still proud of the contest, Mr Blackford refused to repeat the comment.

He said: “We’re in a situation where, sadly, my opponent in that 2015 election is no longer here. He’s someone that was much loved in Ross, Skye and Lochaber and elsewhere.

“I’m not to get into this situation…. I’m going to leave these things for the time being.”