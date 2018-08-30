A COUNCIL insists that the door remains open for Rangers to introduce a fanzone, in the wake of a row over the blocking of moves for a scheme at Ibrox.

The move came despite reportedly backing a similar idea for Hampden, Scotland’s national stadium just a few miles away.

And now some Rangers fans have become further upset after details circulated about Glasgow city councillors approving in principal the sale to Celtic of a large chunk of currently derelict land, about the size of a football pitch, near Parkhead on Janefield Street which would help pave the way for Hoops match day fanzone.

Earlier this month, the council withdrew permission for Rangers to use the Glasgow Life-run Ibrox Football Centre for a fanzone.

The Ibrox club had hoped to have the trial entertainment area in time for a match against St Mirren on August 12.

Glasgow City Council leaders told Glasgow Life of the decision after it was not satisfied the club had done enough to gain the backing of the local community for the plans.

Council sources say that the Celtic and Rangers schemes cannot be compared - and insists that the way is still open for a fanzone at Ibrox.

A spokesman said: “This is a community-run venue and the council made it absolutely clear to Rangers that it would need to work with the local community in order to earn its backing for a proposed fanzone.

“As things stand, that hasn’t happened and the community simply does not support using the venue.

“The club is well aware that the council has no objection in principal to the development of fanzones at any stadium. However, it must also understand it still needs to do more to convince its own neighbours."

Glasgow City Council have owned the Janefield Street land since the 1940s, and Celtic were said to be hopeful of securing ownership of the space to push ahead with their fanzone project.

Council papers from April show that it was a proposed "off-market" sale which means it would not be openly marketed for alternative bids.

The land would be used for parking area for supporters with disabilities close to the stadium. The council says the sale would allow the club to develop the fanzone across the street.

"The sale will allow Celtic plc to develop a fans zone on a site immediately across the road which was previously used for car parking to provide new facilities to enhance the overall match day experience," said an April report to the council's contracts & property committee by Pauline Barclay, the managing director of City Property (Glasgow) LLP.

But Mark Dingwall of the Rangers fanzine Follow Follow said the decision over the sale of land to Celtic was "outrageous" and said the council's policy on fanzones are "now in a shambles".

"Despite sabotaging a proposed fanzone at Ibrox, the current Glasgow City Council regime are going to sell a large tract of land to Celtic at a knock-down price without placing it on the open market – for use as a fanzone," he said.

"The Susan Aitken regime now opposes a fanzone at Ibrox, while promoting others at Hampden Park and Celtic Park."

The 1.26 acre site had been declared "surplus" in March 2018 "with no notes of interest being received", according to the council.

Ruairi Kelly, convenor of the contracts and property committee responded on social media saying: "A paper asking to allow negotiations to begin was brought to committee and agreed by members of all parties.

"The fact that a paper came to committee in April is true but any link to other current issues is false."

A city council spokesman added: "If sold, the council would insist on an overage clause that means that, in the event of any future sale or planning consent, the city would receive any capital receipt."

Initial plans for a trial run of a Rangers fanzone set up on the artificial pitch across from the main stand on Edmiston Road and able to accommodate around 2,000 supporters, were lodged earlier this year.

The proposal included plans for food outlets, a bar, big TV screens and a stage for live music and appearances by club legends, and was due to run for four home matches.

fanzones are especially popular on the continent and with clubs south of the border.

City Square, outside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, offers bar and cafe facilities as well as big screens and entertainment for fans ahead of kick-off.

A delegation from the Hoops attended a match between City and Aston Villa in 2014 for an insight into how City Square catered for fans.