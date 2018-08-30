THE ROYAL Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland owner Lloyds Banking Group have been named amongst the three most difficult banks and building societies to deal with when making payment protection insurance misselling claims.

With just one year to left to make a PPI claim, a Which? survey has revealed that revealed banks in the Edinburgh-based RBS group were the hardest to make a PPI claim with nearly one in four people telling Which? they found the process difficult.

Some 19 per cent said they had a challenging experience making a PPI claim with Nationwide, while 18 per cent reported a similar experience with Lloyds Banking Group.

Consumers have complained of demanding pages of additional information and insisting on unrealistic deadlines.

Earlier this year, Which? reported Lloyds Banking Group were potentially deterring claimants after many complained they had received a 12-page questionnaire requesting historical data. The bank also suggested an "unrealistic" 14-day deadline to return the forms or risk the complaint being dropped.

READ MORE: One-year countdown to PPI deadline starts this week

Which? heard from claimants who were left feeling "frustrated and discouraged" after receiving these questionnaires.

In the new survey, Which? found Lloyds Banking Group (74%) and Santander (70%) were the banks most likely to request further information by completing a questionnaire.

Which? is concerned the excessive red tape may put off some consumers from making a claim.

Lloyds recently announced it has set aside £460m for PPI claims in the next year, and in February it emerged part RBS had made provision for an additional £175m. The additional money meant the total cost of the PPI scandal to RBS, was £5.1 billion to that point.

RBS remains 62.4% owned by the taxpayer after its £45bn bail-out by the government during the 2008 financial meltdown and subsequent bailout.

Customers found HSBC to be the easiest to make a PPI claim through nearly two in three said they found the bank’s claims process straightforward. Some 56 per cent also said they had an easy experience making a claim with Barclays.

According to data from the FCA, since January 2018 banks have paid on average £391.8m of compensation each month. Over the next 12 months, there could be millions, if not billions of pounds left to claim.

Gareth Shaw, Which? money expert said:“Time is ticking, there is just one year left to make a PPI claim. It is frustrating some banks appear to be making it harder than it needs to be and claims management companies have also taken advantage of this situation.

“We are urging anyone who may have been mis-sold PPI to make a claim."