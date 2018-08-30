TODAY should be a good one for the SNP’s MPs and MSPs as they gather at Napier University for their annual ‘away day’.

With the summer recess almost over, the First Minister is due to address them on the broad strokes of the government’s plan for the year ahead - Brexit, the constitution, legislation.

Most parties hold similar events at this point in the calendar.

Scottish Labour are having theirs this weekend in Stirling.

One of these two parties has dominated Scottish politics for more than a decade yet is still riding high in the polls, with support for its core policy holding steady at around 45 per cent.

The other was once all-powerful then hit the skids and now goes through a leader every two years on average. But the mood at the gatherings will not reflect the past.

Instead, both parties will be thinking of the future and how quickly fortunes can shift.

A week has passed since the sexual misconduct allegations against Alex Salmond first came into the public domain, and the exact breadth and scale of the problems facing the SNP are still unclear. But they are daunting, and potentially disastrous.

The former First Minister’s exit from the party he led for 20 years has not avoided a split.

His decision to take Nicola Sturgeon’s administration to court continues to spread division.

The fundraiser for his legal action has become a rallying point for those who back him come-what-may, and by implication a scold for the less faithful.

SNP supporters are now buying stakes in a fight against their own government and leader.

A key problem for the SNP is contagion.There is no telling where this goes next. But SNP members are likely to support Mr Salmond on other fronts.

They won’t not need to denounce Ms Sturgeon, just back Mr Salmond’s cause, to give the impression of a party divided.

Here are a few what-ifs to consider for the coming months.

What will it mean for Ms Sturgeon if SNP branches pass motions in support of Mr Salmond’s court challenge? What if SNP branches vote to send party funds to his appeal? What if SNP HQ tries to stop them?

What will it mean for Ms Sturgeon if “I’m standing with Alex” banners and T-shirts appear at independence marches? Or outside the SNP conference in October? Or inside the main hall and at the fringe events?

Anyone who thinks this will end with a court judgment is dreaming.

Like Labour’s feud over anti-Semitism, this is so toxic it could poison the SNP’s bloodstream for years. It could become a new shibboleth: who did you want to win in Salmond v Sturgeon?

The situation is already such that some of those at today’s SNP away day are feeling wary about what they can say to colleagues in case it gets reported back to one camp or another as disloyal.

The state of the party a year from now may not be very pretty.