ALEX Salmond’s decision to launch a crowdfunding appeal to bankroll his legal battle against the Scottish Government has sparked a growing backlash and exposed splits within his own party.

The former first minister – who dramatically quit the SNP amid allegations about his past behaviour – has launched a personal crusade against Scotland’s civil service over its handing of sexual harassment complaints.

His fundraiser had last night raised almost £90,000 to cover his legal bills, smashing his target of £50,000 in less than 12 hours.

But some independence supporters branded it “repulsive” and “remarkably dispiriting”, and took issue with his apparent attempt to link it with the constitution.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she fully supports the investigation led by the Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans. Two civil servants have made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour dating back to his time as first minister.

But high-profile figures within the SNP threw their weight behind Mr Salmond’s court bid.

Colin Beattie MSP, the SNP’s national treasurer, appeared to contribute £20 towards the fundraiser. He did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him, and the donation was later removed.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil also appeared to welcome the appeal on Twitter, and even retweeted one user who said: “Can’t help but think this is a terrible indictment of the SNP’s disciplinary culture. Innocent until proven guilty!”

Chris McEleny, an SNP councillor and former deputy leadership hopeful, said he had contributed money because “Alex has supported me in the past and it’s my turn to give back”.

He said: “Walking away from my friends just because the going got tough is not something I’m going to do. It’s almost as if in modern day Scotland some are suggesting a person doesn’t have the right to defend themselves.”

Posting a link to his fundraiser on Wednesday night, Mr Salmond’s Twitter account claimed he was putting Scottish independence first through his decision to resign his SNP membership.

The tweet read: "Salmond puts Scottish independence first. Help support the costs of Alex Salmond's Judicial Review in the Court of Session."

Lawyer and pro-independence commentator Andrew Tickell labelled it “remarkably dispiriting”.

He said: “The former first minister is accused of sexual assault. We have no idea where the truth lies. We presume him to be innocent. Where is the authentic locus to bring the constitution into this?”

Former Labour first minister Jack McConnell was among those who urged people to donate to charities helping victims of sexual assault and harassment. Other Labour figures called on supporters to donate to Women’s Aid.

Posting a link to a Women's Aid donation page, Labour MP Danielle Rowley said: "Instead of donating to a rich and powerful man, I have a better idea."

In what some interpreted as a coded rebuke of Mr Salmond, Ms Sturgeon also tweeted her support for a Women’s Aid campaign against the UK Government on Thursday afternoon.

She later insisted nothing must be done to make it harder for women to come forward with sexual harassment allegations.

She told the BBC: “Whatever any of us do and say in the context of this very high profile case, we must absolutely make sure we don’t make it harder for – or discourage – women from coming forward in the future. I think that’s an obligation on all of us right now.”

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie labelled Mr Salmond’s fundraiser a “disgrace”.

She said: “Saying it’s about independence is rubbish. This is simply about distracting attention from the allegations of sexual harassment. It is an abuse of power and our politics should be better than this.”