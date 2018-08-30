THE SNP appeared on the brink of civil war last night as the party’s Westminster leader sided wholeheartedly with Nicola Sturgeon in her legal battle with Alex Salmond.

Ian Blackford described the SNP as only “pretty united” and acknowledged a “tremendous sadness” among its membership over the dispute between the past and present leaders.

He gave his “dear friend and colleague the First Minister” his fulsome support and pointedly said she had shown tremendous dignity and first-class leadership in the week since sexual misconduct allegations first emerged against Mr Salmond.

However he failed to identify anything that Mr Salmond had done right over the same period.

Mr Blackford denied there was a civil war and that the party was at its own throat, but opposition parties claimed the SNP was in turmoil.

Mr Backford also said he had full confidence in how the Scottish Government had handled its probe into two misconduct complaints made against Mr Salmond in January.

“I’m sure the processes which have been put in place are absolutely fit for purpose,” he said, undermining Mr Salmond’s central claim that he has not received fair treatment.

Mr Salmond is taking the Scottish Government and its top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, to court over the same complaints process, calling it defective and unlawful.

After sensationally resigning from the SNP after 45 years as a member on Wednesday, Mr Salmond launched a crowdfunder appeal to pay for his legal action.

He raised more than £85,000 for a judicial review at the Court of Session within 24 hours, but was attacked for saying the exercise was about him putting “Scottish independence first”.

Despite Ms Sturgeon signing off the complaints process, and giving her full support to Ms Evans, two of her parliamentarians publicly sided with Mr Salmond’s legal challenge.

SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil promoted the crowdfunder and MSP Colin Beattie, the SNP’s national treasurer, appeared to pledge £20, then refused to answer queries about it.

His pledge disappeared after he was approached by the media about it.

Mr Salmond denies sexual harassment and criminality. Police are investigating the claims.

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie called Mr Salmond’s fundraiser a “disgrace”, adding: “Saying it’s about independence is rubbish.

“This is simply about distracting attention from the allegations of sexual harassment.

“It is an abuse of power and our politics should be better than this.”

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Blackford both appeared to distance themselves from the fundraiser, and stressed nothing should be done to deter women from reporting sexual misconduct.

Despite the exercise attracting huge support from sections of the SNP and the wider Yes movement, Mr Blackford said it was entirely a matter for Mr Salmond.

He also said he hoped there would not be a chilling effect on complaints in general.

He said: “What Alex has done in terms of the crowdfunding is his responsibility.

“I hope that what we don’t do is conflate what has happened in this case as any kind of signal that should be taken as a negative one towards women coming forward raising what are legitimate issues.

“In amongst all of this we need to make sure that the interests of the victim are absolutely paramount.”

Ms Sturgeon promoted a different crowdfunder appeal for Scottish Women’s Aid to launch a legal challenge to the UK government benefit policy known as the “rape clause”.

Although several other SNP politicians had backed the appeal, it had also been highlighted by Labour as a better thing to support than Mr Salmond’s legal action.

The First Minister told the BBC she wanted a culture where people are able to come forward with complaints regardless of “how senior, how powerful, how well known or what the political allegiance is” of the person involved.

She added: “Whatever any of us do and say in the context of this very high profile case, we must absolutely make sure we don’t make it harder for or discourage women from coming forward in the future. I think that is an obligation on all of us right now.”

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “The SNP is facing clear internal divisions over the Salmond saga.

“The test for them is to ensure that internal politics does not overshadow the bigger issue – the rights and protections of the women who have come forward.

“Labour is clear that we believe that the conduct of Alex Salmond in response to these allegations is unacceptable, the eyes of Scotland are on the Nationalists to ensure that they treat this with the seriousness it deserves, not an internal party disagreement.”

Tory MSP Annie Wells said there was a “civil war in the SNP”.

She added: “The fact well-known SNP figures are sharing, and even donating to, this ill-judged campaign is a disgrace.”