His mother abused drugs but his own struggle with alcohol is what led Scots author Darren McGarvey to call on the Scottish Government to declare a public health emergency over drugs deaths.

The number of people dying as a result of drug misuse has risen for each of the last three years, and is predicted to climb to over 1000 a year by next year.

His own recovery plan includes a commitment to 'service' and when he speaks at a public remembrance ceremony for all those who have died from drink, drugs or suicide in Glasgow's George Square, it will help him deliver on that pledge.

"Helping other people helps keep me in a good place," he says.

However he is also passionate about the need to treat people who are struggling in life with more respect and humanity.

McGarvey, whose book Poverty Safari, is a polemic on why people are poor, said too little attention is paid to the plight of those addicted to alcohol or drugs.

The Scottish Recovery Consortium says that in addition to the 934 people who died from causes related to drug use, 1235 people's deaths were alcohol related and 680 people took their own lives.

Earlier this week the Scottish Drugs Forum (SDF) warned drug deaths would "almost certainly" top 1,000 in 2018.

"This is a public health emergency. Lives lost to drugs and alcohol are as important as those lost to any other reason," Mr McGarvey said. "It is a horrifying death toll".

He believed more people are using alcohol and drugs in response to an economic and clutural malaise in society.

"People are looking for an escape from how they feel. With the economic uncertainty and cultural tension just now, society is too stressful, it is palpable."

Meanwhile austerity based cuts are making matters worse, he says. "At local authority level services that affect people such as homeless support are being cut. But the people who are better off aren't pushing to change the policies."

He called for an end to the stigma over substance misuse,adding: "IT is n't just the welathy. Some working class people's attitudesa re shocking. There is a lot of hubris and public confusion with people thinkiung 'why don't they just pull themsevles together?"

Press Release: August 2018

Let us not forget - A public remembrance ceremony

September 6th, 12.30-1.30pm, George Square, Glasgow.

Last year 2,849 people died from drug and alcohol related causes and suicide in Scotland. Figures outlined that in 2017, 934 people died from drug use related causes, 1,235 people died from alcohol related causes and 680 people died from suicide. This is not acceptable.

On Thursday 6th September people from across the country will gather at George Square, in Glasgow, to attend a public remembrance ceremony for those who have died and to ask

Scottish Government to declare a public health emergency due to the scale of loss.

Addiction and mental health recovery organisations and communities have joined together to draw public attention to the number of people we are losing: family member, friends and colleagues. To help people make a direct and feeling connection to the scale of the loss people from all over Scotland have been making wooden flowers to mark the life of a person they loved and lost to drugs, alcohol or suicide. They will be planted in George Square on September 6th.

The ceremony will also feature speakers (from Recovery Walk Scotland 2018, Families affected by Murder and Suicide, Prayers and reflection by faith community leaders) and the mobile ‘Changing Stigma to Respect’ exhibition, in the square, to educate and equip the public to challenge the stigma attached to addiction and mental health problems that is killing people.

Scottish Recovery Consortium Chief Executive Kuladharini commented:

"While these deaths represent only the tip of the iceberg of our collective distress, so many more people are living lives of quiet desperation and mental distress, society and services are struggling to respond. The organisations and individuals taking part in the public remembrance ceremony in George Square feel that many of the major health challenges we face are, in fact, not separate issues but different manifestations of our collective distress. We numb our distress with alcohol and drugs.

Overwhelmed emotional and physical coping mechanisms result in mental and physical health problems. Quiet desperation is often soothed with smoking and overeating. We are neither criminals nor weak minded; we are humans having a very human response to the growing tragedy of personal traumas exacerbated by alienation from power, and disconnection in the community.”

The full official Public Statement from the Scottish Recovery Consortium including calls to action is outlined below. A list of supporters of this statement is also included.

Press release ends

For more information about the Let us not forget ceremony and public statement contact christine.muir@scottishrecovery.net | 0141 240 7791 | 07909 827 913?

Let us not forget official public statement

We are losing friends, family members and colleagues to addictions and suicide. In 2017, 934 people died from drug use related causes, 1,235 people died from alcohol related causes and 680 people died from suicide. This is not acceptable.

While these deaths represent only the tip of the iceberg of our collective distress, so many more people are living lives of quiet desperation and mental distress, society and services are struggling to respond. The organisations and individuals taking part in the public remembrance ceremony in George Square feel that many of the major health challenges we face are, in fact, not separate issues but different manifestations of our collective distress. We numb our distress with alcohol and drugs.

Overwhelmed emotional and physical coping mechanisms result in mental and physical health problems. Quiet desperation is often soothed with smoking and overeating. We are neither criminals nor weak minded; we are humans having a very human response to the growing tragedy of personal traumas exacerbated by alienation from power, and disconnection in the community.

We believe we need not feel disempowered in the face of these public health challenges but that we need to radically widen the scope of our efforts to address them. The very individuals that are affected by these challenges have been taking action to create parts of the solution themselves. We have been reclaiming our feeling lives. We have been creating more vibrant and compassionate relationships with each other. We have been building supportive community groups to help us all cope, get stronger and more resilient. There are now over 120 visible addiction recovery community groups and uncounted numbers of community wellbeing groups, led by citizens with personal experience of the recovery journey.

We have joined together as addiction recovery and mental health communities in order to draw the public attention to the number of people we are losing. All over Scotland people with lived experience of addiction recovery and mental health have been making individual wooden flowers to mark the life of an individual they loved and lost to drugs, alcohol or suicide. They will be planted in George Square, Glasgow on September 6th. We want people to make a direct and feeling connection with the scale of loss. We also want to equip the public to challenge the stigma attached to addiction and mental health problems that is killing people. A mobile exhibition in the square will educate people how to change stigma to respect.

We ask:

• Scottish Government to declare a public health emergency- the scale of loss to substances and suicide is a crisis for all of us, not just government organisations. It will take community and government working together to extend the scope of our responses. We all need to be equally empowered in creating ways forward.

• Everyone to rebel against hatred and stigma. We must take responsibility for developing our kindness and compassion. An atmosphere of greater kindness directly improves everyone’s wellbeing, not just those of us affected by alcohol, drug and mental health problems.

• That you join the rebellion of compassionate communities; help us change stigma to respect by walking in solidarity and friendship with us at Recovery Walk Scotland 2018, on Saturday 15th September in Glasgow.

