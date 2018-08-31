A twelfth woman has been arrested in connection with alleged historical abuse of children at an orphanage.
Eleven women and one man, aged between 62 and 85, have already been arrested as part of an investigation into Smyllum Park, the Lanark home which was run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul and closed in 1981.
Former residents spoke about their experiences of Smyllum Park at Scotland's child abuse inquiry earlier this year.
Those arrested, who include nuns, have been charged in connection with the non-recent abuse of children.
Read more: Smyllum Park: Nuns arrested over alleged abuse at closed orphanage
Police Scotland said a further four individuals would be reported to prosecutors.
The force said on today a 76-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with the non-recent abuse of children.
A report will be made to prosecutors in due course.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.