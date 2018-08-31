A new Glasgow war memorial has been petrol bombed, a month before it is due to be unveiled.

But those responsible for the stone are determined they will not be beaten and plan to carry on with their opening ceremony in September 20.

It is understood the Dennistoun memorial, which was covered by tarpaulin, was targeted sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

A fund-raising campaign, led by local resident Jim Watson, raised £17,000 to build the tribute, which was designed by a local schoolboy and honours more than 1,000 local men who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Police Scotland said an investigation into the attack is under way over the Alexandra Park incident.

Whiel the blue tarpaulin covering the memorial completely melted it the memorial has been left with scorch marks.

Source: Dennistoun War Memorial committee

But Jim Watson of the Dennistoun War Memorial committee believes it is repairable and says the group will carry on with the unveiling as planned.

The memorial committee reported that the monument had been cleaned up and repainted and hoped to have the scorch marks removed on Saturday.

"We carry on, the paving is going down tomorrow," they said in an update. "We can only hope that with the press coverage.. it helps the police find the culprits."

One supporter, George Cherrie said: "I think we are all sad and extremely angry, but please, let us not allow any form of religious intolerance be a part of our sadness and anger.

"The lives of the brave Dennistoun men and woman that are to me immortalised in this wonderful monument, does not know any religious boundaries. Let us just hope that the outcry that has been met with the news of this senseless act will only make everyone stronger."

Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeney said who visited the scene of the attack said: "It's an absolutely disgusting act of vandalism that besmirches the memory of hundreds of men and women who came from this area and fought in both world wars.

"That a memorial commemorating the dead of two World Wars, regardless of ethnicity, religion or class, should be attacked in this way simply beggars belief!"

A police spokesman said: "Some time after 7am officers attended Alexandra Park following reports that a war memorial under construction had been vandalised.

"Inquiries are ongoing."