CELTIC tonight confirmed they have accepted an offer from French club Lyon for their striker Moussa Dembele.

Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers had been adamant Dembele would not be allowed to leave because there was no replacement for him.

However, relations with the 22-year-old have deteriorated in the last 24 hours as a result of a string of controversial Twitter posts.

It is believed that Rodgers and the Scottish champions' hierarchy felt the presence of the player was disruptive to the harmony of the first team squad.

The Northern Irishman asked the former Fulham player to leave training early at Lennoxtown after being unimpressed by his attitude.

It is believed a Scottish record bid of £18 million, with £2.5 million to follow and a sell-on clause, was accepted by Celtic this evening.

The player, who scored 51 goals in 94 appearances for the Glasgow club, is set to sign a five year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Every decision we make at Celtic will always be in the best interests of the club and our supporters.

“It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the club at a particular time. It has never happened.

"In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday.

“However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons.

“The board and myself are united and they have been very supportive to me on this issue.

“Our real focus now turns to Sunday's match and beyond, working with our players here who are committed to doing all they can to ensure another successful season for the Club.

“Finally, I would like to thank Moussa for his contribution in our last two seasons and want to wish him well in his new adventure at Lyon.”