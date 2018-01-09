A MAN has died following a road crash between a motorcycle and a tractor.

Police are still investigating the incident which happened several weeks ago - and have appealed for vital witnesses to come forward.

The force said they were called to a report of a collision between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a John Deere tractor on the A77, near to the junction with Floak Quarry, East Ayrshire.

The incident happened at around 9am on Saturday, August 11.

Emergency services attended but the 59-year-old motorcyclist, Colin Rutherford from Irvine died at the scene. The 60-year-old tractor driver did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Cat Gibbons, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries have revealed that there was a female cyclist who spoke with an off duty doctor about the crash and also a male cyclist who was with a young boy aged around 10/12 years also on a push bike who cycled past at the time of the crash.

"I urge these people to come forward and speak to police as soon as possible as they may be able to provide information that will help us establish the exact circumstances of this tragic incident."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1265 of 11 August 2018.