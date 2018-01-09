A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash which also involved three cars.
Police Scotland said the rider of a blue and white Suzuki GSXR motorcycle had died as a result of the accident on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road in Morayshire.
The incident, which also involved a silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Audi A3, and a black Vauxhall Corsa, took place near to the Deer Park forest walk at Fochabers at about 6.40pm on Friday.
Sgt Peter Henderson of the roads policing department said: "At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.
"I would urge anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone who saw the incident itself, and has not yet spoken to police to get in contact by calling 101 or Crime Stoppers, and quote incident number 3447 of 31/08/18."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.