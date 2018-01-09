The Queen and other members of the royal family enjoyed a day of festivities at the Braemar Highland Games on Saturday.
The monarch is patron of the Braemar Gathering which is held each year a short distance from the royals' summer retreat on the Balmoral estate.
The event is always held on the first Saturday in September at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in the Aberdeenshire town.
Visitors can watch competitions in events including tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.
Pipe bands and Highland Dancers performed at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.
It has been run in its present form since 1832.
Queen Victoria first attended the gathering in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch and other members of the royal family have regularly appeared at it.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.