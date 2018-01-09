The Red Arrow flypast which was planned across Glasgow as part of the 100th celebrations of the Royal Air Force was cancelled this afternoon due to the weather.
The jets were supposed to fly across the city at around 3.29pm this afternoon however due to low cloud, the display did not happen.
Crowds which headed to Ayr for the Scottish International Air Show were also hopeful that they would be able to see the Red Arrows grace the skies at around 5.40pm.
The planes have however been forced to land at Prestwick ahead of both events.
Those who missed the intended Glasgow flypast can however head to the Science Centre to see the world's most advanced jet on display.
Visitors will be able to sit in and experience the cockpit of the Lightening stealth combat jet at the RAF100 Aircraft Tour, which opened on Friday.
