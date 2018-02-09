A crowdfunder that raised over £100,000 for former First Minister Alex Salmond in his bid to challenge a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment claims against him has closed.

Salmond thanked over 4,000 people for contributing last week and he will now proceed with a judicial review against the Government he once led.

Scottish politics has been rocked after it emerged that the Government had investigated two separate complaints about Salmond’s behaviour when he was First Minister.

After the internal probe was completed, the Government referred the conclusions to Police Scotland, which is now assessing the information.

However, Salmond angrily denounced the Government’s actions and accused senior civil servant Leslie Evans of unlawfully applying the complaints procedures.

The former SNP leader, who stood down after the independence referendum, said he would challenge the way the probe was handled and embarked on an online fundraiser.

The move proved to be hugely controversial as Salmond is believed to have several pensions and substantial outside earnings.

Critics also feared that Salmond’s behaviour in reaching out to pro-independence supporters for financial help would have a negative impact on women coming forward generally.

After raising £100,007 from 4146 supporters last week, the crowdfunder was closed yesterday".

Salmond said: “A special thank you to everyone who contributed and left such kind messages. The petition for Judicial Review has now been served and all of you helped make that possible. We have now closed the fund with double the amount aimed for raised in double quick time.

“Every penny of surplus funds, which will be substantial in the event of a successful Judicial Review, will be distributed to good causes in Scotland and beyond. Thank you all again.”

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant: “Alex Salmond's crowdfunder dragged Scottish politics into the gutter. Some of the comments accompanying donations were disgraceful and were designed to deter women from reporting allegations.

"This crowdfunder and the accompanying comments will be causing unimaginable stress to the women who have come forward, and could deter women generally from speaking out against sexual harassment. It is welcome it is finally over, but if Alex Salmond had one ounce of decency, respect or humanity it never would have been created it in the first place."