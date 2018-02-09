By ROZLYN LITTLE

THOUSANDS have objected to an 800% parking hike which would hit climbers and tourists visiting Argyll and Bute.

More than 3,500 people have signed a petition against the increase in car parks in Arrochar, which would see a 30p an hour charge go up to £1, and from £1 a day to £9 a day from next month.

The move - said by the council to be in response to 'year on year cuts' - has sparked outcry from locals and tourists who claim that it will prevent people from experiencing and enjoying the outdoors.

It is forecast to raise an extra £90,000 for Argyll and Bute Council in the current financial year

Some of Scotland’s most popular sites - including Glen Nevis in the Highlands - maintain a £4 per car fee and a £10 per minibus fee, for the full day.

One of Scotland’s most tourist-friendly hot-spots, “The Cobbler”, will be affected if the council plans go ahead.

A statement on the petitions change.org page, read: “The Cobbler is possibly the most popular hill in Scotland and has always been available for ordinary people to enjoy, regardless of varying levels of fitness due to its proximity to centres of population and excellent paths allowing easy access to the lower slopes.

“Making the parking fees so expensive will put such valuable, and previously affordable exercise, out of reach for a lot of people, thereby denying them a basic right to fresh air and exercise.”

The creators of the petition have gone as far as to suggest that the implementation of these fees will also negatively impact Scotland’s tourism industry.

They argued that the proposed increase would have "far-reaching effects", saying it would deter 'those wishing to roam in open spaces, curtailing people's freedom'.

"Walkers on social networks - are already stating that if this goes ahead they will not be going back to Arrochar.”

Another potential issue that has been raised by supporters of the petition, is that car park patrons would be driven out of the car park and instead park on the road.

They claim that this will not only be an inconvenience to local residents, but a general safety hazard.

“The results are potentially catastrophic as the main road through Arrochar is not the safest in Scotland being narrow and winding. Resolving this issue was one reason the car parks were created in the first place.”

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “We’d like to have maintained the charge at its current very low level but this unfortunately is not an option. Year on year cuts to our funding mean that, like all councils, we must make changes to how we work. We have kept charges to a minimum for as long as possible.

"However, the decision was taken at the council budget in February to increase charges at Arrochar in line with other off street parking across Argyll and Bute. Charging only applies between 9am and 6pm, which equates to £1 per hour.

"The money raised will go towards essential council services, including car park maintenance.”

There has never been any charge for parking in Lochgilphead, where the council is based.