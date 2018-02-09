SMG sold The Herald, Sunday Herald and Evening Times to Newsquest for a cool £216 million – nearly £100m more than the purchase price in 1996. As part of the celebrations, a delighted SMG paid all senior executives, including the editors of the three papers, a £50,000 bonus. Jaspan was uncomfortable with the booty and decided to blow a fairly sizeable chunk of it taking every member of staff, and their partners and their children for a huge overnight party at Dunkeld House Hotel. Without naming and shaming, let it be sufficient to say that the evening ended up as near to a Roman bacchanalia as it is possible to get in a country mansion on the banks of the River Tay.

“That was my final hoorah at the Sunday Herald,” says Jaspan. “When I addressed the staff to say I had resigned, I felt terrible. I had hand-picked this team and they had been truly brilliant. They had given their all to make this paper special. I thanked them all from the bottom of my heart.”

The Sunday Herald had also by now developed a reputation not just as a hard-working paper, but a hard-partying paper. “I don’t know how everyone did it,” Richard Walker recalled. “People seemed to work to three in the morning, go out clubbing and then come in the next day and do it all over again.”

It probably didn’t help that the original office on Albion Street – the Black Lubyanka – was directly above our printing presses and the Press Bar, so no matter what time you finished work you could pick up a paper and pop into the pub, where many a night began often with Simon Cunningham, a lead on the design team, telling a story so outrageously filthy it made the whites of your eyes blush.

There were plenty of love affairs, more than a few heartbreaks, at least one baby born thanks to their mum and dad meeting in the newsroom, a lot of dancing and clubbing, and way, way, way too much alcohol and partying.

But it was all very innocent as well. It wasn’t mean or debauched or sleazy – it was celebratory and, at worst, silly. Ironically, one senior executive, with a glutton’s taste for cocaine and a phoney po-faced line in moral rectitude, who was at a rival paper – I won’t say whether it was Scottish or London-based in order to keep speculation as wide as possible – once described the Sunday Herald staff as a “bunch of absinthe-sipping dilettantes”.

Absinthe, yes. Dilettantes, yes. Sippers? Never. We glugged … but then we were all much younger back then. Fun was part of the secret recipe of the Sunday Herald – not just providing fun for the reader, but having fun ourselves, from the editor down to the copy boy or copy girl. It was a paper which celebrated and revelled in individuality, mischief and just having a laugh.

There are too many bizarre and silly stories to tell – trying to buy the island of Gigha, putting on a band made up of Sunday Herald staff at T in the Park just for the hell of it – but perhaps the best one involves Prince Philip, Special Branch and Billy the Singing Sea Bass.

Around 2001, the Queen and Prince Philip arrived to open SMG’s new building at the top of Renfield Street, where the papers had moved after abandoning the Black Lubyanka. Sniffer dogs were sent through the building before Philip was, bizarrely, to attend morning conference – much to the barely concealed displeasure of a predominantly anti-monarchist staff. The Queen was wandering about in The Herald office, if memory serves.

In the conference room, there was a wall of honour, with many of the best awards staff had won over the years, and in the middle of the wall was Billy Bass – in case you’ve forgotten this cultural blip of the new millennium, a Billy Bass was a replica plastic sea bass mounted like a fishing trophy.

Significantly, Billy Bass also sang. He had some sort of trigger mechanism and if it was activated he would sing, in a kind of Barry White baritone, "Take me to the river". Philip sat in front of Billy. We sat around Philip.

Photographers were filming Philip at conference, and as best as anyone can recollect, a flash from a camera activated Billy and he began his mournful, piscine chant. Two armed special branch officers rushed into the room, ripped Billy off the wall like a terrorist and raced with him outside. They believed he was some sort of bomb, albeit a singing one. Philip shouted: “Just bloody shoot it!.” After that Philip got pretty bored and left, presumably to catch up with the Queen and tell her that he’d had a plastic fish executed by Special Branch in the piazza in front of Herald Towers.