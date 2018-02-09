David Hayman, actor

Farewell dear friend, I’ve loved you since you were born and over the last twenty years, my God where does time go, I have watched you grow and mature and take your rightful place in our lives.

You were a breath of fresh air, you came with integrity, you came with courage, you were unafraid of your own voice or the choices you made. You, quite simply, raised the bar and set standards others can only dream of.

My Sundays will be bereft without you, without the joy of reading you from cover to cover excited at what I might find as I turn the page. Alas, no more will you shine your light but the voices of those who made you unique are still with us and long may they be heard for they are needed more than ever.

Elaine C Smith, actor and comedian

The Sunday Herald has been a staple in our home since it started and has kept many a paper boy or girl delivering to us every Sunday. It’s the only newspaper that we continued to have delivered – the demise of the habit of buying a newspaper every day is evident, with people getting their news in so many different ways now – but our loyalty to the Sunday herald continued.

It continued for me because in so many ways its political commentary kept me sane. In a world of right wing (Labour and Tory) opinion in Scotland (with newspapers struggling and merely reporting press releases of the parties they support) the Sunday Herald was a beacon of light.

Not because it was/is pro Scottish independence (and many of its journalists are not) but because it tried to present an alternative view and that was like a breath of fresh air. Under the editor Richard Walker, the paper took brave steps. A country that has at least 45 per cent of its people supporting Independence having no newspaper representing or even covering that view would have been ludicrous. Columnists like Iain McWhirter stepping out at a time when all the fire was aimed at the Independence movement was a brave step and as many have found in this wee nation (including myself) when you step out from those who have run things for a long time then you are shunned, or ex communicated.

So, I feel sad that things are moving and that there is no more Sunday Herald but am pleased the National on Sunday is being printed and that will be the paper in my house from now on.

Ruth Wishart, journalist, broadcaster and commentator

When the Sunday Herald took the decision to back independence it did so against a media backdrop which was at best neutral and, more commonly, openly hostile to the concept.

It seemed to me vital that a major title should give voice to a cause supported by hundreds and thousands of Scots, and to offer support for and reportage on the Independence campaign.

It has of course mounted many other campaigns and provided space for thought provoking essays and columns.

Often these have been rather more left field than more conventional publications in the mainstream media, and all the more welcome for it. We need diversity in journalism as much as we do elsewhere.

On a more personal level I was delighted to participate in the judging for the Sunday Herald Culture Awards, which helped recognise the myriad talents flourishing throughout the country in every art form.

I will reserve judgement on the Herald on Sunday until I read it. But Sundays just won’t be the same without my Sunday Herald fix.

Professor Emeritus Sir Tom Devine, historian

Over nearly two decades the Sunday Herald has become an important and stimulating addition to the Scottish ?newspaper scene.

The decision taken in 2014 to lend support to the cause of independence was not only courageous but of positive benefit to Scottish democracy. Whatever one's political view, it was surely unhealthy for the press to be overwhelmingly committed to a unionist position when the nation itself was split over the central Scottish constitutional issue of our time.

This is especially so since the question of the future of the country was not finally laid to rest by the result of the referendum of 2014 and remains alive to this day.

In that sense all democrats should applaud the fact that the Sunday Herald gave some voice to a nationalist perspective without at any time becoming a propaganda sheet either for the SNP or the pro-independence movement.

The paper was also fortunate in being led successively by three first class editors in Andrew Jaspan, Richard Walker and Neil Mackay?. They were all innovative figures in their different ways who ensured that the quality of journalism was always of a high standard.

I much regret the passing of a newspaper with such a distinctive editorial line? and fresh approach as the Sunday Herald, especially in light of the current difficult times for the Scottish press more generally. We can only hope that some at least of the traditions of the paper are maintained by its successor each Sunday.

Stuart Cosgrove, writer and broadcaster

The Sunday Herald came of age at a time when I was travelling extensively. It was mostly to cities across the UK but often on research trips to America too. I remember coming across a piece of trivia that has stayed with me ever since. It was a minor bit of detail about the pioneering Motown acts who travelled the deep south of America in the days when racial segregation was still the norm. To protect their stage shoes and to keep them in touch with home, groups like The Temptations and The Supremes would roll-up pages from the Michigan Chronicle, Detroit's major black newspaper. Otis Williams of the Temptations once said that when he was bored or missing home he would unravel the crumpled paper in his shoes and read about Detroit.

For me it was the Sunday Herald. I was home to appear on radio every Saturday and the next day began my travels again. So, I would religiously buy the Sunday Herald, fold it into my bag and once or twice in an act of Motown mimicry even stuffed a section in my trainers. It was the paper that kept me in touch, reminded me of home and spoke to my hopes and dreams, it seemed effortlessly left-of-centre, supportive of an independent Scotland and connected to the exciting cultural developments that made me want to spend more time at home.

Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite

The Sunday Herald has been a massive supporter of our organisation Social Bite and has always championed the need to tackle social causes. The publication has covered Social Bite's journey over the last six years which has helped us raise awareness and funds to help homeless people throughout Scotland.

The Sunday Herald also recognised our Sleep in the Park event with a special award at their Culture Awards, for which we were touched and honoured. I would like to thank everyone in the team for their legacy to us and many organisations like ours over the years.

Aamer Anwar, human rights lawyer

I first got involved with the paper back in 1999 when we began the campaign for justice for the murder victim Surjit Singh Chhokar. The Sunday Herald carried our campaign week after week, building a relationship with the family and caring little about the powerful institutions which desperately tried to silence us. The paper was a key player in helping us get justice 18 years later. For that one issue which placed victim’s rights at the heart of the criminal justice system you can be immensely proud.

But looking back over the years, there have been so many issues and campaigns that I have worked on with the paper on that it’s hard to pick the most memorable. There was articles about the death of Sheku Bayoh in police custody; the corrupt Counter Corruption Unit at Police Scotland; the betrayal of justice for Emma Caldwell; the ticking timebomb of sexual harassment at the Scottish Parliament. You even supported me when I was placed on trial for speaking out against a miscarriage of justice or faced death threats from ‘Islamic’ extremists.

On so many levels your journalists have shown immense courage and compassion but you also gave us hope in the words you wrote. What compliment can I give to so many of you who worked this paper, other than to say you really made a difference to Scotland. There are so many ordinary people without powerful friends or money to rely upon, who would have been pushed aside, silenced and crushed had you not been there with your campaigning journalism.

It makes me incredibly sad to see you go, but on a personal level I just want to say thank you so much for being there for myself, the families and campaigns in our darkest hours. We always knew if we picked up the phone you could be relied upon for your unconditional support. Good luck my friends.

Hugh MacDonald, writer and broadcaster

There was, at first, a distance between us. The Sunday Herald lived above The Herald on Albion Street, below it on Renfield Street. We then grew close. Long before the Sunday Herald moved its digs to join The Herald on the same floor, I – a perennial daily hack - had made the occasional contribution to its pages. These dalliances became more of a regular relationship. These pieces generally represented what I liked about the Sunday Herald.

First, they were interesting. At least in their commissioning. I did my best to knock any intrigue from them. But articles were sought from me on such as the secrets of the confessional, the curious lack of professed gay footballers, and the importance of geography in American crime writing. They were typical of how the Sunday Herald sought to investigate the corners as well as the broad floor of politics, culture or sport.

Secondly, the editing was first class. Kathleen Morgan, the best journalist in Scotland never to have edited a national newspaper, produced a stunning magazine that her successor, Jane Wright, maintained to the highest standard. Susan Flockhart was a brilliant, insightful editor of copy. Any piece emerged better from her examination. This is a tribute born of personal experience.

There was a sense of gallusness about the Sunday Herald, too, never better illustrated by a front page that may have featured Ryan Giggs. Or maybe not. It also allowed some latitude. I began to write more sports pieces (edited by the diligent and scrupulous Candy Course, there is a theme developing here) and more book reviews, commissioned by Rosemary Goring, a peerless literary editor.

The rein was so free it could have been a four. I was allowed to write a preview to the 2012 Olympics that consisted of the first verse of London Calling, with slight amendments. It was fun. At least for me.

But best of all, it was independent. It informed you without apology about what it believed was important. It told you what it thought and it oft times took extraordinary criticism for that seeming impertinence. I loved that then. I mourn it now that it is gone.

Katie Archibald, columnist and champion racing cyclist

I first wrote for the Sunday Herald in 2014, the year of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The sports section had a weekly column written by a rotation of six Scottish athletes, all aspiring to Commonwealth success that year. It was a logbook of the highs and lows of lives consumed by sport. The column didn’t retell the happenings of races, matches and galas, but instead revealed the recipes behind our victories, confessed the insecurities muddled into our losses, and gave the insider view on sports controversies.

The Commonwealth Games came and with it the end to these six stories, whether they finished as fairy tales or not. But somehow, I continued writing in the paper. For me, the Sunday Herald was a platform to talk about cycling. It was inches on a page to entertain people and to subtly convince everyone to get on a bike, and for that opportunity I am very grateful. I was one small voice in the countless that were given the chance to be heard in this paper. The Sunday Herald will be missed.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice Chancellor, University of Glasgow

A healthy and provocative press is essential to the wellbeing of democratic debate and one of the great strengths, and I hope enduring legacies of the Sunday Herald, was the space provided for all shades of comment and opinion. In my own case I was pleased to engage with the editorial team, sometimes to offer just a line or two to a story but more often to contribute my thoughts and my perspective on often complex and challenging issues. From the Fiscal Framework to the economic consequences of Brexit for Scotland and the wider United Kingdom, I was encouraged to provide clarity and explanation. At a time of controversy over what is real and what is fake news, and against a continuing backdrop of those who still say we should not listen to experts I believe with great conviction that it is more important than ever that different and diverse opinions are given their place in our press.