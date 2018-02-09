Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street shopping area was closed off by police on Saturday morning after an early hours attack which left a man needing hospital treatment.

The assault outside Sports Direct happened just before 4am on Saturday, according to police.

The incident saw Edinburgh's main thoroughfare closed to traffic for a time while forensic investigations of the scene took place.

The man's condition is unknown. Police said Princes Street first reopened to traffic, but part of the pavement was still cordoned off yesterday.