Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street shopping area was closed off by police on Saturday morning after an early hours attack which left a man needing hospital treatment.
The assault outside Sports Direct happened just before 4am on Saturday, according to police.
The incident saw Edinburgh's main thoroughfare closed to traffic for a time while forensic investigations of the scene took place.
The man's condition is unknown. Police said Princes Street first reopened to traffic, but part of the pavement was still cordoned off yesterday.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.