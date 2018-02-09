Cyclists who may have seen a fatal road crash in Ayrshire are being sought by police.
Motorcyclist Colin Rutherford, 59, from Irvine, died after his Harley Davidson bike collided with a tractor on the A77 on Saturday August 11.
Police Scotland has been investigating, and officers are keen to trace a female cyclist who spoke to an off-duty doctor about the crash.
They also want to speak to a male cyclist, who was out with a boy aged 10 to 12 on a bike, as they may have cycled past the accident at the time.
Sergeant Cat Gibbons of the force's road policing unit said: "Our enquiries have revealed that there was a female cyclist who spoke with an off duty doctor about the crash and also a male cyclist who was with a young boy aged around 10/12 years also on a push bike who cycled past at the time of the crash.
"I urge these people to come forward and speak to police as soon as possible as they may be able to provide information that will help us establish the exact circumstances of this tragic incident."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.