A worker at Sochi International Airport died yesterday after a landing plane careered off the end of the runway into a riverbed and caught fire.
Russia's health ministry said 18 people were injured in the accident, which happened at 3am local time as the Utair-operated Boeing 737 from Moscow, carrying 164 passengers and six crew members, was landing.
The airport said the fire was extinguished within eight minutes.
Transportation minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said airport shift supervisor Vladimir Begiyan, who was one of the first responders to the accident, died of a heart attack at the scene.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
