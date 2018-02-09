The US decision to end its funding for a UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees and their descendants is "an attack on the rights of the Palestinian people", a spokesman for president Mahmoud Abbas has said.
Nabil Abu Rudeneh said the move "does not serve peace but rather strengthens terrorism in the region".
He said the Palestinian leadership was considering an appeal to the UN Security Council to confront the American stance, which he said was just the latest hostile act of the Trump administration against the Palestinian people, after it recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved its embassy there.
"This decision, which violates all resolutions of international legitimacy, requires the United Nations to take a firm stand against the US decision and to take appropriate decisions," he said.
"Whatever the size of the conspiracies aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, this will only increase the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and its leadership."
The US supplies nearly 30 percent of the total budget of the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, and had been demanding it carry out significant reforms to what it called an "irredeemably flawed operation".
The decision cuts nearly 300 million dollars (£231m) of planned support.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.