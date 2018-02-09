ALLAN MCGREGOR Was part of the last Gers side to win at Parkhead and showed his importance to the team with a string of first half saves, the best of which was a terrific stop from an Edouard header. Diverted an Ntcham effort onto the bar but couldn’t stop the midfielder scoring after the hour mark. 8

JAMES TAVERNIER Attacking intentions were almost non-existent in the first half as he was forced onto the back foot and looked subject defensively at times. More adventurous after the break but final ball wasn’t good enough and he fired a late shot wide. 6

CONNOR GOLDSON Would have been keen to prove that his slack showing at Fir Park last weekend was just a blip and he started well here as he won his tackles and headers. Will be disappointed at the manner of the Celtic goal. 6

NIKOLA KATIC This was a big test for the relatively inexperienced stopper as he was pitched into his first Old Firm encounter but he coped well with Edouard in the opening 45 minutes. Can’t be faulted for effort but there was no clean sheet for the Croat. 6

BORNA BARISIC Given the nod at left-back ahead of Jon Flanagan and tasked with stifling the threat of Forrest. Booked for a foul on the winger after 28 minutes. Got forward more as the game went on but had to do better in the final third. 6

RYAN JACK Has been an integral part of the midfield so far this term and was impressive in the central battle once again as he looked to stop Celtic playing. Gerrard was convinced he was fouled into the build-up to the opening goal. 7

SCOTT ARFIELD Has the ability to be more proactive than he was in the first half as he struggled to get a foot on the ball and dictate play. Involved more in the second period but didn’t have the impact Rangers required. 6

OVIE EJARIA On-loan Liverpool kid has come to the fore in the last two matches but this was a far different and all together more difficult challenge. Had few chances to show what he could do in possession and made little impression. 5

RYAN KENT Switched from the left wing to the right to accommodate Lafferty. Had to put in a shift going back the way and he stuck to the task to help Tavernier. Had a couple of forward forays but couldn’t trouble Celtic. 6

KYLE LAFFERTY Gerrard called on his big game player for his biggest match to date and the Northern Irishman was the out ball for a camped in Gers. Worked tirelessly throughout and tried his luck with a couple of headers that didn’t overly concern Gordon. 7

ALFREDO MORELOS Was given a vote of confidence by his manager after his red card madness in Ufa but had no service throughout as he found himself on the periphery of the action. Saw one shot saved and became increasingly frustrated. 6

Substitutes:

GLENN MIDDLETON (for Jack) On for the final ten minutes as Gerrard looked to add to Rangers’ attacking threat. 2

DANIEL CANDEIAS (for Kent) The final throw of the dice but couldn’t salvage a point for the Gers. 2