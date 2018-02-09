FORMER Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has come under fire by Celtic fans after describing himself the ‘King of Glasgow’ in a goodbye letter to the club.

The forward got bombarded after posting his Twitter message after completing a transfer to French club Lyon for £20m.

One fan posted a picture of ex-Celtic striker Henrik Larsson and said: "This’s how a legend leaves Celtic Park. Always will be a hero."

He left Parkhead after two years in controversial circumstances having reportedly refused to train with as he fought for a move.

The 22-year-old eventually after securing the move he said he felt “truly blessed and proud” to have played his way into Celtic’s history books as a member of the double-treble and invincible sides.

He wrote: “Bhoys and Ghirls, my journey at Celtic has come to an end and it’s time for me to embrace a new challenge.

“Through my journey at Celtic I have experienced many great memories that will last with me forever. My purpose was always to bring you joy and happiness.

“You will always have a special place in my heart and I will never forget my time at Celtic, simply because you are special people.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I will miss playing against Rangers and the particular excitement that it brings, but I have other challenges ahead that I’m looking forward to.

“Every time I will watch Celtic I will remember that day when you were singing ‘I saw Dembele on the telly he scored a hat trick against the…’ “That September derby when we annihilated Rangers was surely the moment we feel in love. #Dembelition.

“We went to Champions League together, we conquered Glasgow together, planted our flag on rivalry territory together, we lost a few… but won a lot.

“I am leaving feeling that I have achieved everything I can as a Celtic player. “I feel truly blessed and proud to be in Celtic’s history book as an Invincible and Double Treble winner.

“When I signed for Celtic, I said we will make history, we did! Mission completed, Veni Vidi Vici.

“I don’t talk much but that doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings. I sincerely love you bhoys and ghirls.

But the striker provoked the anger of some by signing off the letter ‘Moussa AKA Big Mouss AKA The King of Glasgow AKA Dembelition’.

But there was little love for Dembele in response to his message.

John Devine said: You’d have been better saying nothing. Your petulant actions said a million words. Thanks for your efforts but the last few days spoiled every memory. There is only one king and it ain’t you Moussa. #Larsson."