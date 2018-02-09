GLASGOW and the other councils of the Clyde Valley could get a £27m boost to their economy if just a quarter of their lowest paid workers got the real living wage.
A new report commissioned by Living Wage Foundation found HM Treasury would also get an extra £16m in tax and benefit savings if salaries were marginally higher.
An estimated 150,000 workers in the Glasgow City Region, (19 per cent) are paid below the real living wage of £8.75 an hour, regarded as the essential level for making ends meet.
The UK national minimum wage is £7.83 an hour.
Poverty Alliance director Peter Kelly said: “Paying the real Living Wage is not only good for the individual and good for business, but also for the wider economy.
“With more than one third of the Scottish workers paid less than the real Living Wage living in the Glasgow City Region, there is much more that needs to be done by local authorities and employers. Getting more workers paid the real Living Wage will not only benefit them and their families, but will make for a healthier local economy which will benefit us all.”
SNP fair work minister Jamie Hepburn added: “The real Living Wage ensures not only that workers are treated more fairly and they get more money in their pockets - it benefits our economy too. We firmly believe that all workers should get a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.”
