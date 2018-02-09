POLICE launch review after five fans were injured in a crush ahead of the Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

The supporters were understood to have received treatment by first aiders outside Parkhead on Janefield Street in the lead up to the Celtic v Rangers game.

It emerged that one man was taken to hospital after falling from a wall while four others were treated before going into the ground. Hundreds of fans were estimated to have been left stuck on the way to their North Stand seats before the 12pm kick off.

Fans said some were forced to climb over a high fence to escape a crush, which they claim was caused by the stadium entry points being changed.

Celtic's fan liaison officer said the club would be investigating "to ensure no recurrence" after apologising to fans affected by what he described as an "overcrowding issue" at Parkhead's North Stand.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty Police Scotland said: "Five people were treated by first aiders when fans were attempting to get into the stadium in the lead up to kick-off at Janefield Street.

"Four people were treated at the scene and then went into the ground, and the other was taken to hospital after a fall from the wall bordering Janefield Street.

"This was a dynamic situation, occurring ten minutes before the match started.

Frightening crush behind north stand. Fans from both directions due to police diverting home fans from London road closed for 800 away fans. Really dangerous. No police or stewards in site. Hope @Celtic FC taking action pic.twitter.com/ASZwceyDyF — Mike Robb (@mgrobb) September 2, 2018

"Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion.

"This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield St and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the South.

@policescotland absolutely shocking scenes today, I was lifting kids under 10 years old over walls to stop them getting crushed. You knew how many people would be in that tunnel at any one time. Unacceptable planning, get your act together! #oldfirm #celtic #crowdcrush pic.twitter.com/7F07EAE7G2 — Paul Docherty (@Ginge_Ninja) September 2, 2018

"We work closely with Celtic Football Club to ensure the safety of all fans attending matches. We plan and practice various scenarios to ensure that if an incident occurs it will be dealt with as quickly as possible, as happened in this case.

"We will review today's incident and work with Celtic to ensure any learning is quickly put in place."

@CelticFCSLO Absolutely chaotic scenes before kick-off. Blocked from going round LL to my seat. Confronted with these scenes at JS stand



Closest thing to a crush I've seen in 18 years going to Celtic Park pic.twitter.com/KEQVPcDxRm — Martin Lennon🌹 (@M4rtinLennon) September 2, 2018

One onlooker who lodged a complaint with Police Scotland said that issues seemed to arise after an underpass at Janefield Street "used every week by thousands" was closed "for no discernible reason".

He added: "Not only that, but people were allowed into the underpass, only to find it closed. This resulted in a significant crush.

"People were being passed over a wall to get out of the crush. I witnessed young people being taken out of the crush in tears."