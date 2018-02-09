SCOTTISH communities scarred by heavy-handed policing in the miners’ strike are being urged to share their stories with an independent review set up by the SNP government.

Led by QC John Scott, the Independent Review has issued a call for evidence as it compiles a report to justice Secretary Humza Yousaf over the coming nine months.

Also on the review are former MP and MSP Dennis Canavan and former assistant chief constable Kate Thomson.

Ravenscraig, Polkemmet and Bilston Glen saw picket line clashes in 1984, and many of the miners arrested have long complained they were wrongly labelled criminals.

Mr Scott said: “Although the Miners' Strike took place over thirty years ago, I am aware that strong feelings about it persist in Scotland, especially in mining communities.

"If you were a miner, part of a mining community, a police officer or in some other way affected by, or involved in the strike, please let us know about your experience."

The call for evidence closes on November 30.