ALEX Salmond’s crowdfunded legal action over sexual misconduct complaints could having a widepread chilling effect on women suffering abuse, campaigners have warned.

Rape Crisis Scotland and Zero Tolerance said the former First Minister’s judicial review against the Scottish Government had not helped the situation faced by victims.

They said complainers were not able to go public to generate funds, and recent events showed there was not a level playing field.

A Labour MSP also claimed the 4150 people who donated to Mr Salmond’s case had risked the ability of woman to speak up.

Mr Salmond, who resigned last week as an SNP member after 45 years to try to clear his name, raised £100,000 in an online crowdfunder appeal within three days.

He said he was putting “Scottish independence first” in challenging how the government and its top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, investigated two allegations against him relating to 2013.

After a new complaints protocol covering former ministers was introduced with Nicola Sturgeon’s backing last December, two women complained about Mr Salmond in January.

Their allegations date to 2013, when the former SNP leader was First Minister.

The Daily Record has reported that one of the complaints alleged Mr Salmond groped a woman as he made an unwanted sexual advance at Bute House in December 2013.

The Scottish Government has passed its information to the police.

Mr Salmond, 63, refutes the allegations and vehemently denies criminality.

Last week his legal team served a petition on Ms Evans and on Ms Sturgeon’s government seeking a judicial review of the way the case was handed.

He says he was denied a fair hearing and that the process was defective and unlawful.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “The use of a crowdfunder is these circumstances seems to us to be about power – if either of the women who made the complaints against Mr Salmond had concerns about the process, it’s extremely unlikely they would be able to raise over £60,000 for a legal challenge in a matter of hours.

“We need to create a climate where women feel able to come forward and report sexual harassment – no matter who the perpetrator is. Events of the past few days have not helped.”

Rachel Adamson, co-director at Zero Tolerance, said: “The high-profile nature of these allegations means they have the potential to set a blueprint for the way future cases are handled.

“ We know that women are already reluctant to report sexual crimes and a large part of that is their justified fear of not being believed – this is often exacerbated when the accused is a famous, powerful man.

“Regardless of outcome, survivors of sexual violence will be watching the way in which the government handles the allegations against Alex Salmond as well as the media’s response – we must make sure that they feel able to speak out.”

Professor Sarah Pederson, an expert in women in the media at Robert Gordon University, said: “There is always a concern when the media reports these cases that other potential accusers of powerful men, whether in politics or elsewhere, may be deterred from coming forwards by the way in which they are discussed in the media.”

Labour MSP Monica Lennon called the crowdfunder a “cheap and nasty stunt”.

She said: “Nicola Sturgeon has earned a reputation for being a First Minister who takes gender equality seriously and supports women and girls. She couldn’t be clearer that raising complaints needs a safe space in which to do so. Every person who has donated to the Salmond crowdfunder has put that at risk. Drowning out the #MeToo movement and undermining investigations is an awful look for Scotland.”

A spokesperson for Mr Salmond said: “It is in everyone’s interest to have a fair procedure, complainants and those complained about. It would be best now to let the Court of Session do its job. That is where all of Alex’s energies are focussed and he intends to make no further comment.”