NICOLA Sturgeon will this week try to shift the agenda back to domestic policy and Brexit after one of the toughest spells of her premiership.

The First Minister will tomorrow outline the 12 bills she intends to introduce at Holyrood over the coming year as she publishes the annual programme for government.

After 10 days in which sexual misconduct allegations against her predecessor dominated headlines, the set-piece event is a chance to get her administration back on the front foot.

However her opponents will try to use the occasion to portray a government beset by “drift” and obsessed by the constitution.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson yesterday said that, with the SNP’s 12th programme for government, it was time for Ms Sturgeon to “wipe the slate clean and start again”.

In a newspaper article, she said: “People have had enough of the dance of the seven veils over a second referendum. She should say at the start of her speech there’s no reason to wait for her promised update in October - and independence referendum is off the table and she will focus for the rest of this parliament on the sole job of governing Scotland.”

Ms Davidson also said the Tories were ready to work alone with the SNP on education - a political poisoned chalice the SNP has avoided before - to empower headteachers.

“We on the Scottish Conservative benches are ready and willing to work with the SNP to change children’s life chances for the better,” she said.

“Handing more power to headteachers and parents is the right thing to do. We are ready to sit down and thrash out a way forward. Is the SNP prepared to do the same?”

Ms Sturgeon said her programme, titled “Delivering for Today, Investing for Tomorrow” would include significant new proposals on the economy, mental health, and social security.

She said there would be a “relentless focus” on building a sustainable economy, with new measures to increase investment in infrastructure and the low carbon technologies.

She said: “Scotland is a country which in many ways led the world into the industrial revolution – now, we have a real chance to lead the world into the low carbon age.

“Brexit heightens the importance of everything else we are doing as a Government. The people of Scotland did not vote to leave the European Union, but in this parliamentary year we are set to be taken out of the EU against our will – with continuing uncertainty around our future relationship with the world’s largest trading block, which is around eight times larger than the UK market alone.

“In the face of this uncertainty, we have to intensify our focus on improving the wealth and the wellbeing of communities across Scotland.”

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie urged all four opposition parties to unite behind the abolition of national testing for P1 pupils, after criticisms from parents and teachers.

After writing to the Greens, Tories and Labour to join him, and with all those parties sceptical of the test, he said the SNP “can’t escape the parliamentary maths” of defeat on a vote.

He said: “They can’t point to the support of any other MSP for their policy of national tests for P1 pupils. Parliament must put a stop to this shambles.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will today highlight rail nationalisation.

“Passengers will benefit from rail services being reintegrated into the public sector as this removes private sector companies with their excessive running costs,” he said.