FANS have lodged complaints with Police Scotland and Celtic after five fans were injured in a crush ahead of the Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

Police Scotland have launched a review of what happened after supporters received treatment by first aiders outside Parkhead on Janefield Street in the lead up to the Celtic v Rangers game.

Celtic's fan liaison officer John Paul Taylor said the club would be investigating "to ensure no recurrence" after apologising to fans affected by what he described as an "overcrowding issue" at Parkhead's North Stand.

The Hoops supporters and shareholders group, the Celtic Trust have called for people with insight over "what sounds like a serious safety issue" to contact them so that they can get a full picture to take up with the club and the police.

It emerged that one man was taken to hospital after falling from a wall while four others were treated before going into the ground. Hundreds of fans were estimated to have been left stuck on the way to their North Stand seats before the 12pm kick off.

Fans said some were forced to climb over a high fence to escape a crush, which they claim was caused by the stadium entry points being changed.

James Kelly, the Labour MSP for Glasgow, who spearheaded the bid to repeal the Offensive Behaviour at Football law in the the Scottish Parliament, said: "If it is the case as stated...that Police Scotland sent police horses into what was clearly a chaotic situation there will need to be a serious review in relation to this incident. It also reinforces the need for an independent review of policing of football matches."

People were also told London Rd would close at 1100. Police Scotland had it closed by 1030. I know I was there. Thus forcing more people round the back of the stadium. If @policescotland, @CelticFCSLO, @Celtic_HQ1 you have a published plan. Stick to it. You risked lives! — Terry (@terryallan97) September 2, 2018

One onlooker who lodged a complaint with Police Scotland and Celtic said that issues seemed to arise after an underpass at Janefield Street "used every week by thousands" was closed "for no discernible reason".

He added: "Not only that, but people were allowed into the underpass, only to find it closed. This resulted in a significant crush.

"People were being passed over a wall to get out of the crush. I witnessed young people being taken out of the crush in tears. Officers witnessed all this and did absolutely nothing at all other than argue with fans who asked them to do their job.

@policescotland absolutely shocking scenes today, I was lifting kids under 10 years old over walls to stop them getting crushed. You knew how many people would be in that tunnel at any one time. Unacceptable planning, get your act together! #oldfirm #celtic #crowdcrush pic.twitter.com/7F07EAE7G2 — Paul Docherty (@Ginge_Ninja) September 2, 2018

"Someone coming back from the crush told one of your officers that people were being crushed. Her reaction: nothing. When I asked why she wasn’t reporting this her response was, 'it will be investigated afterwards'. Shameful.

"Then, in one of the most stupid acts of policing I have ever witnessed, rather than opening the gates, you sent horses in to make people turn back against the approaching crowds, making the crush even more dangerous. Have you learned nothing?"

Danny Friel added: "Only patience shown by supporters as the clock ticked towards three avoided a major incident."

Another fan told Celtic: "Horrible situation. Had to lift a wee boy above my shoulders because he couldn’t get a breath in. Once I highlighted to the police, was threatened with the jail for unsociable behaviour. Disgustingly handled. Sort it out."

Kevin McLaughlin said: "That was awful. Not experienced that since the dark old days. Not usually my style but I think an official complaint is needed."

Another fan called Quinny told Celtic: "The person who made the decision to close London Rd to accommodate 800 away fans and force thousands of Celtic fans to walk towards each other in a confined space should answer for it. This could have been really serious! Stop treating football supporters like animals!!!"

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty Police Scotland said: "Five people were treated by first aiders when fans were attempting to get into the stadium in the lead up to kick-off at Janefield Street.

"Four people were treated at the scene and then went into the ground, and the other was taken to hospital after a fall from the wall bordering Janefield Street.

"This was a dynamic situation, occurring ten minutes before the match started.

A hillsborough moment under the north west stand @policescotland has there not been lessons learnt surely your officers must have training in crowd control? Putting lives at risk like that is very wrong — james sutherland (@jamessu01415275) September 2, 2018

"Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion.

"This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield St and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the South.

"We work closely with Celtic Football Club to ensure the safety of all fans attending matches. We plan and practice various scenarios to ensure that if an incident occurs it will be dealt with as quickly as possible, as happened in this case.

"We will review today's incident and work with Celtic to ensure any learning is quickly put in place."

Celtic said: "We are aware of the issues caused by congestion prior to kick-off. We are pleased that stewards and police were able to assist quickly and we thank our supporters for their patience shown while the matter was being dealt with.

"We will work closely with police to investigate and review this matter. The safety of our supporters will always be our priority."