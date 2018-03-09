SCOTTISH Labour’s leader has been urged to take a clear stand on anti-Semitism tomorrow by backing the internationally agreed definition as the UK party wrestles with the issue.

Richard Leonard needed to end the “lack of leadership” and support the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition in full, the Scottish Tories said.

If he failed to do so, he would cause “irreparable damage to the relationship between his party and Jewish people in Scotland”, Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw said.

Labour ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) is due to revisit the controversy over the IHRA amid warnings the party could split over its failure to tackle anti-Semitism in its ranks.

The NEC voted in July to adopt the IHRA definition of Jew hatred as part of a new code of conduct for party members in an effort to draw a line under the controversy.

However the move spectacularly backfired as the NEC did not adopt all 11 IHRA examples of anti-Semitism, leaving out four referring to Israel and its policies.

Jewish leaders condemned the attempt to cherry pick the IHRA examples, which are used by the British government, Welsh assembly, Scottish Parliament, 124 local authorities across the country and numerous governments around the world.

The current Labour code covers calling for the killing of Jews, allegations about a Jewish conspiracy about controlling the media and economy, Holocaust denial or “blood libel”.

But it omits accusing Jewish people of being more loyal to Israel than their home country; claiming Israel's existence is a racist endeavour; requiring higher standards of behaviour from Israel than other nations; and comparing modern Israeli policies to those of the Nazis.

With the NEC now looking again at the IHRA definition, the Scottish Conservatives said Mr Leonard should send a clear message that Labour in Scotland will not tolerate anti-Semitism.

A close ally of UK leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Leonard last month said Labour may end up adopting the IHRA, but also said the party must preserve free speech.

Scottish Tory deputy leader Jackson Carlaw, the MSP for Eastwood, said: “Richard Leonard has been oddly quiet on this matter – but this is his biggest chance yet to take a proper and convincing stand against anti-Semitism.

“By phoning-in [to the NEC] and voting to adopt the definition, he may well face the ire of Jeremy Corbyn and his legions of dogmatic supporters.

“But he’d also be reassuring Scotland’s Jewish community that the Labour party here will not tolerate or ignore anti-Semitism.

“There’s been a real lack of leadership on this matter on both sides of the border, but now that can be addressed.

“If Richard Leonard does not back this definition of anti-Semitism, he will do irreparable damage to the relationship between his party and Jewish people in Scotland.”

Last month, Labour suspended former MP and serving Renfrewshire councillor Jim Sheridan after he said he had lost “respect and empathy” for the Jewish community and its historic suffering as a result of the party’s troubles overs anti-Semitism.

He accused Jewish labour members of conspiring with “Blairite plotters”.

Scottish Labour have been asked for comment.