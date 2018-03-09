SAJID Javid has warned tech giants that he will "not be afraid to take action" against them if they do not step up efforts to tackle child sexual abuse online.

The Home Secretary, who said tackling such abuse was his “personal mission,” made clear that companies like Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter must take "more measures" or face new laws.

In a keynote speech in central London, he said he wanted the technology industry to block child abuse material as soon as it was detected, stop grooming taking place on online platforms and work with authorities to shut down live-streamed offending.

Mr Javid also urged companies to take a more pro-active approach to helping law enforcement bodies and show a greater willingness to share "best practice" and technology between themselves.

"I have been really impressed to see the progress the likes of Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter have made in removing terrorist content from their platforms.

"Now I want to see the same level of commitment from these companies and others for child sexual exploitation.”

Noting how in recent years, there had been some good work in the area, the Secretary of State nonetheless noted how the reality was that the threat had evolved quicker than the industry's response and the industry had simply not kept up.

"I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it,” declared Mr Javid.

"If technology companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won't be afraid to take action. How far we legislate will be informed by the action and attitude that industry takes."

While declaring that some companies' response to the issue had been "nowhere near good enough", the minister declined to "name and shame" them, saying he wanted to give firms a chance to respond to his demands.

His call was echoed by Lynne Owens, Director General of the National Crime Agency, who said: "The technology exists for industry to design-out these offences and stop this material from being viewed.

"Some online platforms have taken important steps to improve safety, but we are asking for more."

Mr Javid used his speech to set out the "horrifying" and rising scale of paedophile activity on the internet.

He disclosed that the National Crime Agency estimated that there were up to 80,000 people in the UK assessed as posing some kind of sexual threat to children online.

The Home Secretary also announced an extra £21.5 million in funding for law enforcement to track down the most dangerous offenders and £2.6m for prevention work.