POLICE are to hold a "thorough and comprehensive de-brief" with Celtic officials on Tuesday in the wake of a row over an Old Firm derby crush that fans said put lives at risk.

Fans lodged complaints with Police Scotland and Celtic after five people were injured in a crush ahead of the Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

Celtic apologised and said it would investigate the events which came as new segregation and access arrangements were introduced.

Police Scotland are launching a review of what happened after supporters received treatment by first aiders outside Celtic Park on Janefield Street in the lead up to the Celtic v Rangers game on Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said he will be meeting representatives of Celtic and other emergency services for the de-brief tomorrow which will examine the policing and stewarding operation.

He said: "Later this week we will also be happy to meet with representatives of Celtic supporters groups to discuss any concerns they may have.

"The safety of all those attending matches remains the absolute priority for Police Scotland. The situation yesterday was a fluid one and decisions were taken quickly to prevent any further persons from gaining access to Janefield Street and to alleviate the congestion in this area. "The response to the overcrowding was in line with tried and tested plans involving stewards, police officers on foot and mounted officers. "There has been speculation in the media regarding a gate having been closed on Janefield Street and that this contributed to the congestion. "At this time we believe that the gate was open at all times in the lead up to the match, however as this has been raised as a concern I will ensure that this forms part of the review."

The club's fan liaison officer John Paul Taylor said the club would be investigating "to ensure no recurrence" by what he described as an "overcrowding issue" at Parkhead's North Stand.

The Hoops supporters and shareholders group, the Celtic Trust have called for people with insight over "what sounds like a serious safety issue" to contact them so that they can get a full picture to take up with the club and the police.

It emerged that one man was taken to hospital after falling from a wall while four others were treated before going into the ground. Hundreds of fans were estimated to have been left stuck on the way to their North Stand seats before the 12pm kick off.

Fans said some were forced to climb over a high fence to escape a crush, which they claim was caused by the stadium entry points being changed.

James Kelly, the Labour MSP for Glasgow, who spearheaded the bid to repeal the Offensive Behaviour at Football law in the the Scottish Parliament, said: "If it is the case as stated...that Police Scotland sent police horses into what was clearly a chaotic situation there will need to be a serious review in relation to this incident. It also reinforces the need for an independent review of policing of football matches."