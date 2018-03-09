THE son of Rangers legend Ally McCoist has been called “reckless” and “immature” after he left a pedestrian with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain in a high-speed hit and run.

Argyll McCoist raced through a red light in his uninsured sports car and hit 21-year-old Stephan Murdoch at a pedestrian crossing before driving off.

Appearing at Paisley Sheriff Court, the 20-year-old - whose father Ally was in the gallery to support him - admitted driving without insurance and causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

He was sentenced to 280 hours’ unpaid work in the community and was electronically tagged on a restriction of liberty order for six months.

Sheriff Colin Pettigrew, who also banned him from driving for three and a half years, said: “I am satisfied you are genuinely remorseful, bitterly regretting the manner of your driving which, while neither planned nor premeditated, was undoubtedly reckless and immature.”

The court heard that McCoist, of Houston, Renfrewshire, was speeding through Bishopton on December 3, 2016, when he struck Mr Murdoch at around 9.30pm.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Pamela Brady said Mr Murdoch spent a week in hospital and six months on crutches following the incident.

He has been forced to quit his job as he cannot stand for long periods of time, still suffers pain in his leg and suffers from anxiety.

McCoist sobbed in the dock as Ms Brady said: “He advises he does not go out as much as he used to.

“He becomes particularly anxious when he has to cross a road.

“He has also developed problems with sleep and becomes sick an nauseous when he lies down - this results in him becoming agitated.

“He has had to attend his GP regarding issues with sleep, anxiety, depression and pain.”

Defence QC John Scullion said McCoist was remorseful over his actions, was willing to carry out unpaid work in the community as an alternative to prison, and could pay compensation to the victim at the rate of £100-per-month.

He added that also had “a supportive family”.

Sheriff Pettigrew acknowledged McCoist had taken full responsibility for his actions, and had also missed out on a college scholarship in the USA as he was unable to obtain a visa.

He said: “You failed to maintain proper observations and failed to comply with a red traffic signal.

“You struck [the victim] – a pedestrian – as he was crossing the road in compliance with the pedestrian traffic light system showing green in his favour.

“As a consequence of being struck [the victim] sustained severe injuries.

“You drove at excessive speed, above the speed limit, failed to obey a red traffic signal, and failed to have proper regard to a pedestrian.

“You accept full responsibility for your actions.”

The sheriff sentenced McCoist to a Community Payback Order, telling him to do 280 hours’ unpaid work in the community within the next 10 months.

He also placed him on a Restriction of Liberty Order which will see him under house arrest from 8pm to 5.30am every day for the next six months.

He also banned McCoist from driving for 42 months, reduced from 48 months as he admitted his guilt, and warned him he could still be jailed if he breaches the orders, adding: “It would be open to me to impose a custodial sentence.

“A Community Payback order is not a soft option.

“The hours of unpaid work will afford you an opportunity of making recompense for your behaviour and of contributing to society as part of the penalty for your offending.”