LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp says he is looking forward to meeting "my landlord" at a Celtic Park charity match.

In a video message to promote 'A Match for Cancer" on Saturday organised by former Hoops star Stiliyan Petrov and Liverpool's James Milner, he jokingly refers to issues with plumbing, the electricity and the pool which he aims to take up with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

It is understood Klopp agreed to rent the Celtic man's former apartment in Sefton Park worth an estimated £1.2 million when he took the Liverpool job three years ago.

Klopp was reportedly to pay about £4,000 a month, out of his own pocket.

Now in a video he says it will be the first time at Parkhead and probably his first time in Glasgow.

And with a playful smile he said: "So a big day for me and hopefully a very nice day for all of you.

"It will be be fun for sure, especially because I meet my landlord, I think the first time since he left Liverpool and I came here we meet and we have a lot of things to talk about.

"The plumbing issue, the electricity, the pool and stuff like that. Brendan, hope you are in good shape and we can sort a few things that day. "

Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp will manage the two teams, and a host of football stars will be taking to the pitch in aid of the Celtic FC Foundation, the Stiliyan Petrov Foundation and the James Milner Foundation.

All proceeds will go toward tackling cancer, a disease Petrov has battled since he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012.