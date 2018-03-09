JEWISH leaders have expressed grave concern at the re-election to Labour’s ruling national executive of Peter Willsman, who was caught up in a row this summer after dismissing those behind claims of racism in the party as “Trump fanatics”.

Mr Willsman was one of nine pro-Jeremy Corbyn candidates on a left-wing slate dubbed the '#JC9,' who were voted back onto Labour's National Executive Committee following a ballot of party members.

The elections came as the NEC is expected on Tuesday to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's[IHRA] definition of anti-Semitism, including its list of examples.

They also came as veteran MP Frank Field, who quit the party whip at Westminster last week over the anti-Semitism row and what he branded a “culture of nastiness” engulfing Labour, said he would not spark a by-election and pledged to fight the leadership all the way to court to maintain his party membership.

Labour sources insisted resigning the whip meant the Birkenhead MP had "automatically opted to resign" from the party and should stand again for the seat.

But Mr Field, pointing out how he had had widespread local support, said he did not see why he should resign from the party and pledged to “fight any attempt at expelling me in every way I can and, if need be, in the courts”.

Mr Willsman, 74, who was the last of the nine to be elected to the NEC, just ahead of comedian Eddie Izzard, hit the headlines after he questioned claims of widespread anti-Semitism in the party and was caught on video, saying: “Some of these people in the Jewish community support Trump; they are Trump fanatics and all the rest of it.”

After his remarks became public, Mr Willsman apologised and referred himself to equalities training. Momentum withdrew its support for him.

Amanda Bowman for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: "The election of Peter Willsman to Labour's NEC following his reprehensible comments about Jews is deeply concerning.

"This has not been helped by Labour's appalling attitude to tackling prejudice, as evidenced by Jeremy Corbyn failing to rebuke Peter Willsman during his anti-Semitic tirade and General Secretary Jennie Formby letting him off the hook.”

She added to “get anywhere near turning the tide” and proving it could return to being an anti-racist party, Labour's NEC must adopt the full IHRA definition with all its examples on Tuesday and take firm disciplinary action against all those who commit anti-Semitic acts and “bring the party into disrepute by denying the problem”.

Labour backbencher Wes Streeting said Mr Willsman had shown he was "unfit to serve on Labour's NEC" and he should have been "booted off" it.

Brandon Lewis, the Conservative Chairman, said the NEC elections showed how Labour was not serious about tackling anti-Semitism and that the election of Mr Willsman had left Mr Corbyn’s promise of a kinder politics “in tatters”.

He added: "Corbyn should unequivocally condemn Willsman's election and finally take action to address anti-Semitic racism within Labour."

However, Laura Parker for Momentum said the NEC results had been a “fantastic victory for ordinary grassroots members” and were another step forward in building a reinvigorated, democratic Labour Party, capable of winning the next General Election.

Chris Williamson, the Corbynite Labour MP, added: “Bish-bash-bosh. Despite the best efforts of the haters and the smearers, it’s a clean sweep...Yes nine in Labour’s NEC election. This proves that together we are strong.”