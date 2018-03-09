A POLICE vehicle has been involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A9 in Easter Ross.
Police were advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes following the crash which led to the road being closed between Invergordon and Kildary.
It is believed the police vehicle was responding to a call when the crash happened at around 3pm on Monday.
The police vehicle reportedly left the road and went into trees.
