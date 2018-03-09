BUDGET airline is creating nearly 300 new jobs in Scotland through expansion plans for Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.

New routes are also promised as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays increase capacity in Glasgow and Edinburgh next summer with more than 1.7 million seats in total.

The plan also includes a new route to Bourgas in Bulgaria from Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as a flight from Glasgow to Izmir in Turkey.

More than 150 cabin crew and more than 100 ground operations staff are to be recruited, along with experienced pilots for roles on the flight deck.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "This is our biggest ever recruitment drive in Scotland, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people's careers.

"The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team."

The company is hosting recruitment roadshows at the Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport on Wednesday 12 September and the DoubleTree Hilton Edinburgh Airport on Thursday 13 September, where jobseekers will have the opportunity to meet Jet2.com staff and find out about the roles.

In all the company is recruiting 3,000 staff across the UK and Europe in a variety of positions.