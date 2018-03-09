St Mirren has confirmed that the club has "parted company" with manager Alan Stubbs after less than three months in charge.

The 46-year-old, who won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016, replaced Jack Ross at the Simple Digital Arena in June.

In a statement the club said: "Careful consideration was given to this decision and the search for a new manager will begin immediately."

St Mirren sit second-bottom of the Premiership after one win and three successive defeats.

A club statement added: "The club would like to thank Alan for his work during his time in charge at The Simple Digital Arena and wish him the best for the future.

"The club will keep supporters informed as new arrangements are put in place and thank them for their patience and ongoing support."

Stubbs, who played as a centre-back for Bolton Wanderers, Celtic and Everton managed St Mirren for just nine matches.

His first three games were in the group stages of the Scottish League Cup which all ended with wins on penalties following deadlock against Queen's Park, The Spartans and Kilmarnock.

A 6-0 victory over Dumbarton in the Scottish League Cup group stages followed on July 28.

Stubbs' first Scottish Premiership match was a home win against Dundee

Two defeats at Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership was followed by a 0-2 home defeat to Livingston.

What will be his last game as St Mirren manager was Saturday's 4-1 loss to Hearts.