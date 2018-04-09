SCOTLAND Yard is to investigate a leaked dossier of anti-Semitism allegations made against Labour members after a former senior police officer suggested many of them constituted hate crimes.

The development came as pro and anti-Corbyn protesters lobbied a meeting of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee, which is expected later today to approve the incorporation in full of an international definition of anti-Semitism into Labour's code of conduct for members; albeit with some caveats.

The review of the leaked papers by the Met Police has come about after the London radio station LBC received an internal Labour dossier, detailing 45 cases involving messages posted by party members on social media, including one which read: "We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all."

The broadcaster passed the leaked material to former senior police officer Mak Chishty, who said that 17 instances should have been reported to the police for investigation and another four were potential race hate crimes.

These included the “cancer” message, the sharing of a link to an allegedly anti-Semitic blog and an entry referring to "a Zionist Extremist MP ... who hates civilised people, about to get a good kicking".

The fourth related to a party member being accused of putting a child through "10 years of hell", using racial slurs against him and referring to him as "Jew boy".

It was also alleged that the member had chased a girl, aged six or seven, around with air freshener, saying she smelled of curry and calling her "a chocolate monkey".

Speaking during a call-in on LBC, Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner, said: "Hate crime is something we take very, very seriously.

"If somebody makes an allegation to us which contains something like that, absolutely we will take it seriously, we will scope it, we will see whether a crime has taken place."

One listener, called Gideon, said he would make a formal report of hate crime to the force.

A Labour spokeswoman said the party had a “robust system” for investigating complaints of alleged breaches of Labour rules by its members.

"Where someone feels they have been a victim of crime, they should report it to the police in the usual way," she added.

Outside the NEC meeting at Labour’s London HQ, a party activist at the centre of a row over allegedly anti-Semitic comments was cheered as he arrived for the meeting of the party's ruling body.

Pete Willsman was re-elected to the NEC on Monday despite losing the support of the influential Momentum group after it emerged that he had blamed Jewish "Trump fanatics" for the anti-Semitism row, which has dogged Mr Corbyn through the summer.

Protesters gathered at Labour’s HQ ahead of the meeting with some cheering Mr Willsman's arrival, while others shouted "shame on you".

The ruling committee is expected to back the party adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance[IHRA] definition of anti-Semitism and a list of examples. Tom Watson, the deputy leader, John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, and Emily Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, have all backed the move as has Gordon Brown, the former Prime Minister.

Mike Gapes, the Labour backbencher, also insisted the NEC should adopt the full IHRA, stressing: “I hope the NEC won’t be silly and close this issue off…” He stressed that there should not be “weasel words or clarifications”.

The London MP said he felt “sickened” by what had happened in the Labour Party and was “agonising” about whether or not to stay in it.

Tomorrow, the parliamentary party itself will vote on whether or not to adopt the IHRA.

Critics of the IHRA approach have claimed it could restrict their ability to criticise the Israeli Government's actions against Palestinians and have urged the NEC to reject the list of examples of anti-Semitism

Mr Willsman's election to the NEC - one of a slate of nine supporters of Jeremy Corbyn to win posts on the body - led to further unease about the party's response to anti-Semitism.

Amanda Bowman, Vice President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said Mr Willsman's election following his "reprehensible comments" was "deeply concerning".

She said the NEC must adopt the full IHRA definition and all its examples "and then begin taking firm disciplinary action against all those who commit anti-Semitic acts and bring the party into disrepute by denying the problem".

Mr Willsman said his job on the NEC was to support his "friend for 41 years" Mr Corbyn, whom he called "Jerry".

He said critics were trying to undermine the Labour leader and "some MPs, elected by Labour voters, seem willing to help the rich and powerful".