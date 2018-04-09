Whether you can believe it or not, the time for festive planning is here. As we enter autumn and the Christmas season approaches, now is the perfect time to book your party night and avoid disappointment.

If you're looking for an exciting location for your work party or somewhere to enjoy Christmas lunch, consider these fantastic five restuarants...

Drimsynie Estate

If you’re looking for somewhere a little different to impress your clients, or maybe just take your work Christmas party up a notch, Drimsynie Estate could be the choice for you. This is a brand new venue perched on the shores of Loch Goil, just over one hour from Glasgow city centre. Surrounded by the peaks of the Arrochar Alps, the venue itself boasts a top floor, glass fronted restaurant with spectacular views over the loch, private function spaces for everything from 2 to 200 guests, modern hotel rooms, on-site spa and state of the art conference facilities…as well as a vast range of luxury hot tub lodge accommodation.

There’s much more to do at this venue than simply enjoy the dining – there’s an on-site archery and cross-bows range if you fancy getting competitive…or if you prefer to take it down a notch, you can play a round of golf on the Estate’s nine-hole course (there some pretty incredible views along the way!). There’s even the option to hire your own boat for the day, and explore Loch Goil in style.

With such varied privately bookable space and on-site evening entertainment, this is the perfect place to take your group away for an experience they won’t forget. Christmas Party menus start at just £19.95, contact reception@drimsynie.co.uk or call 01301 703 344 for details or visit www.drimsynie.co.uk

Malones



Head along to Malones this Christmas for some beautiful food, live music and a festive atmosphere like no other in Glasgow. Whether your group is small or large group, all bookings are welcome.



Enjoy the newly refurbished upstairs area. Malones have enjoyed a string of accomplishments lately, winning Best Irish Bar Finalists 2018, Best Sports Bar Finalist 2018 and Best Food Gastro Pub 2017.



Call 0141 332 8899 or visit malonesbarglasgow.com or follow them on Facebook.

Mini Grill



Fitting for the festive season! One of Glasgow’s best-kept secrets tucked away below the bustle of Bath Street. The small family-run eatery has an expertly curated gastro menu, with traditional Steakhouse dishes featuring a unique range of Scottish twists -including an intriguing haggis trio and tasty scallop treat. They also offer some classic meat, fish and veggie dishes to create a deliciously well-rounded little local establishment.





The catering team and customer service are always soulful, warm, joyful, flavourful, and diligently attentive throughout. Come for the locally produced meat, the good eating and the familiar this Christmas.



Mini Grill is ideally located just below Bath Street’s well-trodden pavements, within a short wander of both Kings Theatre and Charing Cross station. Whilst the surrounding blocks are a hive of seasonal activity, this establishment offers a much cosier and comfortable approach.

Is your party of epic proportions? Be quick to book the newly furnished private dining function room, which can accommodate up to 30 guests, for absolutely no hire charge! There are no Scrooges round these parts.

Mini Grill are offering their pre theatre menu througout November and December, as well as a special three course Christmas menu. Perfect if you're heading to the panto.



To book, visit www.resdiary.com/restaurant/minigrill or call 0141 332 2732.

Glasgow Science Centre

This year, Glasgow Science Centre are out to change your perception of what a Christmas Party is, and should be.

If ordinary isn’t for you, then listen up, as they have the choice of both private parties and shared parties to suit your needs.





Shared Parties

Enjoy being part of something MASSIVE. The shared parties in the impressive Atrium come with everything you need for a joyous Noel evening; great food and incredible entertainment will ensure you never see Christmas Parties the same way again.

£60ppn

Sparkling drinks reception

Three course Christmas meal

Half bottle of house wine per person

Tea & Coffee

Live band

House DJ

Transport to City Centre

Free Entry pass for Arta or The Corinthian

Free Science Mall pass for each guest





To book your Christmas party night, give our events team a call on 0141 420 5005 or email christmas@glasgowsciencecentre.org or visit

www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/christmas-parties

Shilling Brewing Company



Shilling Brewing Company Love Christmas. Good drink, good food, good lols. Their beautiful venue is a great setting for parties.



What better place to spend this festive period than the home of the freshest pint in Glasgow?





This year, they are ditching the turkey and offering some alternative festive themed yard long pizzas and drinks tokens for all large Christmas food bookings.



Visit www.shillingbrewingcompany.co.uk or follow them on Facebook to find out more.