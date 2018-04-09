IT is a place of spectacular views and warm gulf stream waters which is home to seals, dolphins, porpoise and even the occasional whale.

After dark decades, when it bore the brunt of waste from shipbuilding yards upstream and the refuse washed down from Glasgow, Greenock and other towns on the banks, the lower Firth of Clyde now runs clean and shelters to a diverse marine environment.

Yet a battle is looming between local campaigners and big business over a new plan to make it a centre for heavy industry.

North Ayrshire Council has given planning consent to Peel Ports to build a facility to decommission oil rigs, a plan which will see huge structures brought from far afield to be broken down into scrap metal on the drydock at at Hunterston Port and Resource Centre.

Vessels as large as any on the Clyde today will be regular visitors, towing out-of-service rigs from North East of Scotland, Scandinavia and the Irish sea to the Firth for dismantling.

Hunterston Port and Resource Centre

Supporters say the project will bring and secure jobs, and deliver an economic boost as well. They insist that the work can be carried out cleanly with no threat to wildlife or the nearby Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

But those living in the picturesque coastal villages of Portencross, Sea Mill and Fairlie fear the impact on the environment will be disastrous, with toxic material flowing into the waters from rusted hulks and broken metal.

They also warn it will also damage tourism to the area, a vital resource for the small communities nearby.

Rhona Cameron has lived in Fairlie since 2003. She said, “This is an area of unparalleled beauty and a mecca for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts.

"We have world renowned Whisky Distilleries, National Trust destinations, award-winning marinas in Cumbrae, Troon, Arran, the Mull of Kintyre, which will all be threatened by these plans.

"These popular tourist destinations will also have their views blighted by oil rigs at least three times larger than any other vessels moving up and down the Clyde, and the effect on marine and plant life will be devastating."

Peel Group own the site

Hunterston Port and Resource Centre (PARC) combines the Hunterston Bulk Terminal, a functioning port facility currently handling coal and other resources, the Hunterston Marine Yard, two rail terminals .and over 300 acres of development land.

The planning approval includes consent for construction of a dry dock and loch gates which residents say could lead to pollutants being washed out in to the Clyde every time the gates are opened.

They also fear the dry dock dredging will pose a serious risk of suffocation for the protected habitats and rare species - including ‘Kylie’ the porpoise-speaking dolphin featured on TV, whose natural feeding ground is in the vicinity of the proposed site.

CessCon Decom, a Norwegian company established in 2016 and registered in the UK only since January 2018, has been contracted by Peel Ports to carry out the decommissioning.

A promotional video on the firm’s website shows large structures being towed from the North East of Scotland, Scandinavia and the Irish sea. CessCon Decom, which already have offices at the Hunterston Parc site, plan to decommission in excess of 200 rigs over a seven year period.

Harbour porpoise (stock photo)

Concerned residents have formed the Friends of the Firth of Clyde group to oppose the plans, and claim North Ayrshire Council NAC passed the application without requesting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to ensure all risks to the environment are considered before planning is even applied for.

Ron Gilchrist, Friends of the Firth of Clyde said, “There simply has to be an EIA. There has been a manifest breach of the EIA legislation as the use of the site has changed since the previous environmental assessments.

"North Ayrshire Council and Scottish Natural Heritage both claim an EIA is not required, and clearly do not fully understand the full boundaries, nature and sensitivity of the SSSI site.”

A whale seen in the Firth in 2016

Friends of the Firth of Clyde member and resident Ken Tully added “Our waters and habitat in the vicinity of the Clyde where they are planning this atrocity will be drastically affected by the nightmare that is unfolding here, and who could believe it is with the Council’s blessing”.

However, the local authority insist that correct procedures have been followed, and that the environment will be protected in the plan goes ahead.

A North Ayrshire Council spokeswoman said: “The proposal for the site – which has traditionally been used for the construction of oil rigs – was the subject of an Environmental Screening Opinion which found that there would be no significant issues arising from the use of this existing industrial site.

“SEPA, Marine Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage were consulted on the application and raised no objections. The whole planning process has been transparent with extensive community engagement."

She added: “It was agreed that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was required. Planning permission was granted subject to certain conditions.

"The operator (Peel Ports) will seek a license from Marine Scotland and SEPA. The planning permission and licensing regime will control development to avoid any adverse impacts on wildlife."