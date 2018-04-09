The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Scotland is launching a public campaign to ask for more for nursing so that patients receive safe, high quality care.

The nursing and midwifery vacancy rate now stands at 5.3%, the equivalent of 3311 full time staff, the highest number of vacancies ever reported – one in 20 nursing and midwifery posts is vacant.

The RCN has previously called for legislation in each country of the UK to address staffing for safe and effective care. In May, the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill was introduced to the Scottish Parliament.

The ‘Ask for more’ campaign will run throughout the autumn, as MSPs undertake their initial work on the Bill.

The latest NHS Scotland workforce data published by ISD shows the magnitude of the staffing shortage in nursing teams across Scotland’s NHS. But it’s not just hospital and community teams which are stretched to breaking point, those working in care homes, are under the same pressure.

In 2017 RCN members spoke out about the staffing levels on their last shift in a 30,000 strong survey. More than half of those who took part said shifts fell short of planned staffing levels and 53% said patient care was compromised as a result.

It’s time for change. Evidence shows that having the right number of nursing staff with the right skills and knowledge is linked to better outcomes. People deserve safe, high quality care for themselves and their loved ones. The Bill before the Scottish Parliament is an opportunity to secure change. If we get this legislation right it will help to ensure that nursing teams have the right staff to provide safe, effective and high quality care.

That’s why we’re asking members of the public, to make their voices hear so that their expectations of care are met in reality.

Theresa Fyfe is director of RCN Scotland